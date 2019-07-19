Lehigh Valley

Navy officer gets surprise welcome home after 7-month deployment

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A local Navy officer returning from Afghanistan got a big welcome home Thursday.

Petty Officer First Class Kari Raffensberger got a big surprise at the Panera Bread on Bath Pike near Bethlehem. She was greeted by friends, family and dozens of motorcyclists representing veterans groups and other organizations.

Raffensberger was reunited with her fiance, who also finished a military deployment in Afghanistan just a few weeks earlier.

"It's really overwhelming. It means a lot to have the support of the community. I have an amazing family, amazing fiance and I'm really lucky," she said.

The returning Navy officer says she's looking forward to catching up with her family after spending seven months in Afghanistan.

