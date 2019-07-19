Navy officer gets surprise welcome home after 7-month deployment
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A local Navy officer returning from Afghanistan got a big welcome home Thursday.
Petty Officer First Class Kari Raffensberger got a big surprise at the Panera Bread on Bath Pike near Bethlehem. She was greeted by friends, family and dozens of motorcyclists representing veterans groups and other organizations.
Raffensberger was reunited with her fiance, who also finished a military deployment in Afghanistan just a few weeks earlier.
"It's really overwhelming. It means a lot to have the support of the community. I have an amazing family, amazing fiance and I'm really lucky," she said.
The returning Navy officer says she's looking forward to catching up with her family after spending seven months in Afghanistan.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allentown planners want more detail on Union Terrace townhouse proposal
A pair of property owners are looking to build 300 townhomes on the West Fairview and South St. Elmo street propertiesRead More »
- Navy officer gets surprise welcome home after 7-month deployment
- Unfinished developer improvements causing concerns for Upper Milford residents
- Lower Macungie presses pause on Jaindl waiver request
- Forks Township Supervisors approve land development plan for Bakerly
- Northampton Borough, Allen Township officials to meet over sewer contract
- Joey's Juices raising money for American Cancer Society this summer
Latest From The Newsroom
- Oppressive heat, humidity through the weekend, with heat index values over 100
- Police: Berks man victim of homicide at hotel near Baltimore
- I-78 reopens after deadly tractor-trailer crash, fire
- Standard fans may not be enough to keep you cool in humid weather
- Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Man who police say climbed SteelStacks blast furnace arraigned on charges Thursday
- BUCKS County SPCA rescues more than 100 farm animals
- Updated Allentown planners want more detail on Union Terrace townhouse proposal
- Navy officer gets surprise welcome home after 7-month deployment
- Amity supervisors declare disaster emergency after last week's floods