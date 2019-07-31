Nazareth boy plays catch with Bryce Harper as part of Make a Wish Foundation

NAZARETH, Pa. - Playing whiffle ball in his backyard, 9-year-old Sam Vlasics hits like a big leaguer.

Last Friday he played catch with one. ​​​​​​Sam and his brother Jack met their hero, Phillies star Bryce Harper, as part of the Make a Wish Foundation.

"I got a Jersey signed by Bryce Harper," he said.

Sam and Jack spent an hour and half with the slugger.

Sam was born with a congenital heart condition. He's already had two heart surgeries and more could come.

But on Friday he and Jack were part of the team, even taking batting practice and a tour of the locker room with Harper introducing them to the players.

"He asked them a lot of questions. He knew they'd be a little star struck," Dana, Sam and Jack's mom, said.

The family also got a game day view from the owner's box against the Braves. It was a tough loss for the Phillies. As Dana points out, it was a big win for the family.

"As a Mom you're nervous that what your son wishes for is going to live up to whatever his expectation was and by far exceeded what his expectation was," she said.

"What do you think you will remember most?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.

"Bryce Harper coming into the room," he said. "I'll never forget that."