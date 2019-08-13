NCC holds weeklong intensive guitar-building class
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Students are ready to rock and roll thanks to a unique class at Northampton Community College.
They took part in a weeklong guitar-building course at the school's Fab Lab.
Students left with a fully-functional Martin-style acoustic guitar.
The class was offered last week to coincide with Musikfest, so students could build their guitar during the day and enjoy live music at night.
