Nearly 30 officers take part in active shooter training at Saucon Valley Middle School
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A man with a gun inside a school. A woman screaming don't shoot. Police officers heading down the hallway with guns drawn. A terrifying but believable scene for police officers like Patrolman Vito Giorgi of the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.
"Have you ever been in a real active shooter situation?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.
"No. But I think this is the best training we are doing here to prepare for that," he said.
Nearly 30 local officers took part in active shooter training inside Saucon Valley Middle School.
"It teaches them tactics on how to clear a building and treating emergency care with a tourniquet," said Lower Saucon Police Chief Thomas Barndt.
Led by the National Center for Biomedical Research and Training at LSU, the drills put officers through six scenarios.
Both they and the shooter were armed with simulated guns and bullets.
Lehigh University officer Chris Houtz played the role of active shooter.
"Is it scary even though you know it's a simulation?" Koltnow asked.
"You know you're going to get hit, so you anticipate a little bit," he said.
According to the FBI there were 27 active shootings in the U.S. last year and 277 in the past 19.
Over the last few years the focus on the training has shifted to the victims.
Instructors say police are good at taking out the target but a lot of times victims died. They bled out on scene because law enforcement didn't have the lifesaving ability.
With 800 active shooter deaths since 2000, it's training well worth the effort.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
While excited fans packed the stands to hear those iconic sounds, others roamed the SteelStacks sampling food, drinks and enjoying the rich traditions of Musikfest.Read More »
- Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township
- Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win
- LVHN: New hospital coming to Carbon County
- New designs, twists mark Musikfest t-shirts and mugs this year
- Nearly 30 officers take part in active shooter training at Saucon Valley Middle School
- Police: Man pointed gun at officers before fatal police-involved shooting in Allentown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
- Updated Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township
- Police: Man pointed gun at officers before fatal police-involved shooting in Allentown
- Schuylkill County Fair makes turnaround after last year's flooding
- NJ law gives option for terminally ill patients to end their life
- Nearly 30 officers take part in active shooter training at Saucon Valley Middle School
- 2 arrested, 2 wanted in March shooting death of man in Pottstown
- Updated Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win
- Berks County Community Foundation awarding $45k in grants to Penn Street Arts program
- CEO of Penn National Gaming to retire