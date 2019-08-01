Nearly 30 officers take part in active shooter training at Saucon Valley Middle School

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A man with a gun inside a school. A woman screaming don't shoot. Police officers heading down the hallway with guns drawn. A terrifying but believable scene for police officers like Patrolman Vito Giorgi of the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.

"Have you ever been in a real active shooter situation?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.

"No. But I think this is the best training we are doing here to prepare for that," he said.

Nearly 30 local officers took part in active shooter training inside Saucon Valley Middle School.

"It teaches them tactics on how to clear a building and treating emergency care with a tourniquet," said Lower Saucon Police Chief Thomas Barndt.

Led by the National Center for Biomedical Research and Training at LSU, the drills put officers through six scenarios.

Both they and the shooter were armed with simulated guns and bullets.

Lehigh University officer Chris Houtz played the role of active shooter.

"Is it scary even though you know it's a simulation?" Koltnow asked.

"You know you're going to get hit, so you anticipate a little bit," he said.

According to the FBI there were 27 active shootings in the U.S. last year and 277 in the past 19.

Over the last few years the focus on the training has shifted to the victims.

Instructors say police are good at taking out the target but a lot of times victims died. They bled out on scene because law enforcement didn't have the lifesaving ability.

With 800 active shooter deaths since 2000, it's training well worth the effort.