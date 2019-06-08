Neighbors think bad breakup at center of Slate Belt blasts

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - It was a busy morning in Bangor.

FBI agents, Pennsylvania State Police, Washington Township Police and other local departments spent hours searching a house at 46 Flicksville Road, the home of 44-year-old Jason Muzzicato.

"He was cooperative," said Washington Township Police Chief Scott Miller.

FBI agents arrested Muzzicato at his house in connection to the series of explosions that left his Northampton County community rattled for weeks.

"I know it was a very serious situation over the past few months, I know residents were very concerned for themselves," said Miller.

Residents like Charles Carcione.

"They were explosions, they put holes in the ground," he said.

Charles Carcione, who lives on O.W. Road in Washington Township, says one of the explosive devices landed just 50 feet from his house. He describes it as loud and terrifying and says his security cameras captured it.

"You see the bomb drop down on the ground bounce a couple times and then explode, that's terrorism as far as we're concerned," said Carcione.

There was no sign of a person in the video but Carcione said he always suspected it was Muzzicato because Muzzicato's ex-girlfriend rents an apartment on his property.

"They were boyfriend/girlfriend, she broke up with him 18 months ago and that's when it started," said Carcione.

According to the arrest affidavit, a woman identified as Muzzicato's former girlfriend filed a protection from abuse order against him. The paperwork also says investigators found loaded weapons in his house, a violation of that protective order.

"We're hoping it has stopped," said Carcione.

Muzzicato owns Bangor Motor Works, which was also searched on Friday. Police say they found evidence there as well.

Muzzicato is in custody facing federal charges.