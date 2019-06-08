Neurosurgeons using fluorescent-guided surgery to target tumors
Neurosurgeons at the Brain Tumor Center at Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute's are using fluorescent-guided surgery to target tumors with the help of a special drug called Gleolan.
Doctors say the drug stains the tumor, and the light is similar to a black light.
The Cancer Institute used the technique for the first time earlier this week on a glioblastoma tumor.
Glioblastomas have finger-like edges and can re-grow.
The fluorescent tumor technology allows neurosurgeons to identify and remove as much of the tumor as they can while leaving healthy brain tissue intact.
Doctors say it's a game-changer.
With the largest brain tumor center in the region, doctors at the Cancer Institute see roughly 70 first-time glioblastomas and 30 recurring tumors a year.
Doctors say the fluorescent technique is being used in a trial on other kinds of tumors.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Family of five escape fire in Palmer Township
A family of five and their pet dog escaped a house fire in Palmer Township, Northampton County on Sunday morning.Read More »
- Roller girls barrel into Bethlehem
- LVIA launches nonstop service to Savannah
- "Tales from the Iditarod" at Bethlehem Library
- Boy Scouts have a blast while learning important safety skills
- World War II Weekend in full swing in Reading
- Firefighters battle cement plant fire in Northampton County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Family of five escape fire in Palmer Township
- Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
- Firefighters battle cement plant fire in Northampton County
- World War II Weekend in full swing in Reading
- Police, mechanic rescue kitten from engine compartment of vehicle
- Strong cash flow smooths budget work, but not Wolf's agenda
- Roller girls barrel into Bethlehem
- Money Matters: Cheap ways to fight fleas this summer
- LVIA launches nonstop service to Savannah
- "Tales from the Iditarod" at Bethlehem Library