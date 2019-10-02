Lehigh Valley

New Cottingham Stadium may have turf, not grass, surface

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 10:39 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:45 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Cottingham Stadium may get an artificial turf playing surface instead of the grass the Red Rovers play on now. That could add $800,000 to $900,000 to the price of a project that was rejected last month after public opposition to the $20 million cost.

Acting Easton Area School District Superintendent Frank D'Angelo said Tuesday that an artificial surface could be used for more activities, make the stadium more useful to the community and thus bring in more potential grants. That could offset the extra expense, he said.

The school board took no action on the stadium renovations at its committee meetings on Tuesday.

D'Angelo said afterward that he has been meeting with the Cottingham design and engineering team to come up with "the most cost-effective yet appropriate stadium" on the site of 95-year-old field.

D'Angelo declined to give any target price for the stadium. He said a base cost would be presented to the board along with potential increases for other features in about four to six weeks. He would not say if a new stadium could be ready for the 2020 football season.

The board rejected bids last month for a renovated Cottingham that would have cost $20.2 million to $20.8 million, depending on certain options. The cost for renovating the 1920s-era stadium started at about $13 million, then jumped to $15.5 million before the final estimates topped $20 million.

The board also considered a $932,930 project for 300-seat bleachers, buildings and renovations near Easton Area High School's track and field venue. Board member Robert Fehnel, head of the buildings and grounds committee, suggested some changes to the plan to cut the cost. That proposal will be voted on later.

The board also took no action on a plan to spend $20,000 – about 1/1000th of the stadium renovation cost – to improve the high school's baseball field. Fehnel and board President George Chando said the need for work on the field should have been raised by the administration earlier, after the spring season ended. The board will consider that spending at a meeting later this month.

In other business, the board approved the auction by Macarro Auctions of the contents of Palmer Elementary School, which is due for demolition.

"What is sell-able, we will sell," Tom Macarro told the board. "We're going to make money for you folks. The quicker we move, the more money you will make."

There will be a walk-through for potential buyers from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 12, and the auction will begin Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.

The board did hear some potentially good news from Ken Phillips of RBC Capital Markets, which advises the district on finances. Low rates in the municipal market indicate the district could refinance several bonds, for savings equal to about $1.5 million present value.

Phillips said if the board goes ahead with the bond refunding, it should consider including its next round of borrowing, about $20 million for capital projects, in the deal.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

01:50 AM

  • W 3 mph
  • 22°
  • 81%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Allentown police: Man taken into custody after he climbs trees, jumps across roofs

Allentown police: Man taken into custody after he climbs trees, jumps across roofs

Pumpkin planters seeing a good crop this year despite rainy start to season

Pumpkin planters seeing a good crop this year despite rainy start to season

Accused DUI dad has kids, cocaine and stolen gun in car, police say

Accused DUI dad has kids, cocaine and stolen gun in car, police say

Police say accused flasher first asked 'Do you know how to use Google'

Police say accused flasher first asked 'Do you know how to use Google'

Records: Easton attorney took more than $300K from estate, bought Super Bowl tickets

Records: Easton attorney took more than $300K from estate, bought Super Bowl tickets

Police: Man charged with stalking caught with loaded, unlicensed gun
MGN

Police: Man charged with stalking caught with loaded, unlicensed gun

Police: 2 men recorded themselves installing illegal device

Police: 2 men recorded themselves installing illegal device

Lehigh Hanson to buy Keystone Cement plant near Bath
69 News

Lehigh Hanson to buy Keystone Cement plant near Bath

Former Bethlehem man charged in alleged 2008 rape
69 News

Former Bethlehem man charged in alleged 2008 rape

Young hockey players hit the ice with national sled hockey team

Young hockey players hit the ice with national sled hockey team

Northampton County DA to hold news conference on community policing
69 News

Northampton County DA to hold news conference on community policing

Family mourns loss of beloved father, grandfather one year after Allentown car bombing
69 News

Family mourns loss of beloved father, grandfather one year after Allentown car bombing

69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards

69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards

Victim compensation funds at Pa. Roman Catholic dioceses to close

Victim compensation funds at Pa. Roman Catholic dioceses to close

15-year-old boy with autism missing from KidsPeace found safe
Courtesy of the Pa. State Police Department

15-year-old boy with autism missing from KidsPeace found safe

Highland Games championship a 'rock' of the Celtic Classic

Highland Games championship a 'rock' of the Celtic Classic

Police seeking man who stole register from business

Police seeking man who stole register from business

Man charged with attempted homicide in Allentown headed to trial

Man charged with attempted homicide in Allentown headed to trial

Celtic Classic festival to feature international bagpipe competition in Bethlehem

Celtic Classic festival to feature international bagpipe competition in Bethlehem

Volunteers tie teal ribbons around trees to raise awareness of ovarian cancer
69 News

Volunteers tie teal ribbons around trees to raise awareness of ovarian cancer

East Allen man charged after allegedly tampering with freight cars

East Allen man charged after allegedly tampering with freight cars

Owners of Elias Market in Allentown buy Lehigh Valley Dairy property, may demolish building

Owners of Elias Market in Allentown buy Lehigh Valley Dairy property, may demolish building

LVHN gets go-ahead to build new Lower Nazareth campus

LVHN gets go-ahead to build new Lower Nazareth campus

Man accused of exposing himself to teens charged in knifepoint assault
MGN

Man accused of exposing himself to teens charged in knifepoint assault

Police: Assault suspect repeatedly grabbed women in Bethlehem

Police: Assault suspect repeatedly grabbed women in Bethlehem

Police: $400K of drugs seized at residence in Bethlehem

Police: $400K of drugs seized at residence in Bethlehem

Diocese: Retired priest admits to abuse of minor in Reading
CNN

Diocese: Retired priest admits to abuse of minor in Reading

Woman pleads guilty in daughter's bathtub drowning death

Woman pleads guilty in daughter's bathtub drowning death

Bethlehem Township police seek man accused of indecent exposure
Bethlehem Twp police | Facebook

Bethlehem Township police seek man accused of indecent exposure

NJ man died of crushing injuries at Martin Tower work site, coroner says

NJ man died of crushing injuries at Martin Tower work site, coroner says

Halloween Haunt returns to Dorney Park

Halloween Haunt returns to Dorney Park

Salisbury approves architect for new western fire station
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Salisbury approves architect for new western fire station

Bethlehem PC rejects 125-unit apartment plan, will consider less dense option

Bethlehem PC rejects 125-unit apartment plan, will consider less dense option

ASD to equip school buses with stop-arm cameras

ASD to equip school buses with stop-arm cameras

Upper Mount Bethel residents warn against sewer plan
FreeImages.com/jared swafford

Upper Mount Bethel residents warn against sewer plan

Police: Knife-wielding man chased students near Tilghman Street Bridge in Allentown

Police: Knife-wielding man chased students near Tilghman Street Bridge in Allentown

Drug arrest leads to trooper, driver fighting on I-78
69 News

Drug arrest leads to trooper, driver fighting on I-78

DA: Anesthetist accused of sexually assaulting woman at hospital in Bethlehem
69 News

DA: Anesthetist accused of sexually assaulting woman at hospital in Bethlehem

Worker killed at Martin Tower site in Bethlehem

Worker killed at Martin Tower site in Bethlehem

Lehigh County DA announces $500K grant to enhance crime-fighting technology

Lehigh County DA announces $500K grant to enhance crime-fighting technology

Mosser Elementary opens new little free library outside school

Mosser Elementary opens new little free library outside school

Judge denies early prison release for woman in fatal drowsy driving crash
69 News

Judge denies early prison release for woman in fatal drowsy driving crash

Bethlehem police seek witnesses in fiery crash that killed 2

Bethlehem police seek witnesses in fiery crash that killed 2

Man charged for allegedly hindering arrest in connection to Deja Vu shooting

Man charged for allegedly hindering arrest in connection to Deja Vu shooting

Police: Burglar walks into Whitehall home, exposes himself to teens
69 News

Police: Burglar walks into Whitehall home, exposes himself to teens

LVHN opens Lutron Lobby at Reilly Children's Hospital

LVHN opens Lutron Lobby at Reilly Children's Hospital

2 killed in fiery crash on Route 378 in Bethlehem

2 killed in fiery crash on Route 378 in Bethlehem

CACLV hints at new initiatives

CACLV hints at new initiatives

Lehigh commissioners approve renovation agreement for old courthouse
69 News

Lehigh commissioners approve renovation agreement for old courthouse

Phantoms cruise to 4-1 victory over Penguins in preseason opener

Phantoms cruise to 4-1 victory over Penguins in preseason opener