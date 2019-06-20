New Easton skate shop is a family affair

EASTON, Pa. - There's a new skate shop in Easton that's more than just a place to grab a new board or a sweatshirt.

It's a family affair.

Five and Dime, a new skate shop on Northampton Street in Easton, isn't Corey Brunetti's first foray into retail. He had a shop back in 1994, right out of high school.

"It's always interested me, I just had the itch after we closed down and I wanted to start it up again and do it the right way," Corey said.

So he brought in his brother, Chip, who just moved back from L.A.

"I moved back in October and then we kinda started kicking the idea around and started looking for spaces," Corey said.

They knew the timing was right. Skating is making a comeback, as is Easton.

"Easton is thriving a lot more than it was back in 1994. There's a lot of nice restaurants, a lot of new businesses that are opening," Corey said.

"No better place to do it as far as we were concerned. Skated all these streets. College hill, Easton, Wilson," Chip said.

Business has been going well the last 10 days they've been open.