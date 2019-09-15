New Jersey man arrested in Lehigh County with potentially deadly drugs
Arrest nets 500 grams of heroin and fentanyl
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A New Jersey man is facing felony drug charges after being arrested allegedly in possession of a half kilo of potentially deadly drugs.
Munir Mohammed, 31, of Newark, was arrested August 30 after a traffic stop near exit 49 on Interstate 78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.
State police said a canine alerted police to approximately 500 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture in the vehicle.
Mohammed is facing felony possession with intent to deliver charges and is also facing multiple misdemeanor drug offenses.
He posted bail the day after his arrest.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled October 9..
