New Palmer elementary school on hold due to pipe dispute

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Plans for a new Palmer elementary school are on hold while the district tries to work out a storm pipe issue with neighbors.

The Adams family filed a land use appeal in Northampton County.

They live on the 100 block of South Greenwood Avenue in Palmer Township and don't' want to run a storm pipe through their property.

The pipe is needed to build the new Palmer elementary school.

Easton Area School Solicitor John Freund says the Adams won't accept their offer of $95,000.

Freund says the district will take steps necessary to use eminent domain.