New Palmer elementary school on hold due to pipe dispute
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Plans for a new Palmer elementary school are on hold while the district tries to work out a storm pipe issue with neighbors.
The Adams family filed a land use appeal in Northampton County.
They live on the 100 block of South Greenwood Avenue in Palmer Township and don't' want to run a storm pipe through their property.
The pipe is needed to build the new Palmer elementary school.
Easton Area School Solicitor John Freund says the Adams won't accept their offer of $95,000.
Freund says the district will take steps necessary to use eminent domain.
-
