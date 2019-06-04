New Sands Bethlehem owners begin re-branding process, plan to share vision with employees

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The days of the Sands sign in Bethlehem are numbered.

The sale of the casino to Wind Creek Hospitality, an enterprise of the Alabama Poarch Band of Creek Indians, was finalized Friday.

So plans are now in motion to re-brand.

"You will start seeing some of those signs probably first, second week of July coming down and the other is going up in replacement probably by the first week of August," said Arthur Mothershed, .Wind Creek Vice President of Business Development.

Mothershed says the company is in the midst of the re-branding process and plans to share their vision with employees next week.

A vision that includes starting immediately on a new hotel and then a water park and expanded shopping opportunities.

Mothershed says Wind Creek will keep current management and add incentives for all employees.

He says players will also get a new rewards program that will allow points to be used for trips to Wind Creek's Caribbean property.

"This is a very positive change for the city of Bethlehem, for the casino, and for the future of the site," said Alicia Miller-Karner, the director of the city's Department of Community and Economic Development.

Bethlehem officials say they are excited to see Wind Creek's vision to make the former Bethlehem Steel site a destination come to light while preserving the historic SteelStacks and stabilizing machine shop two.

"The biggest thing to know about Wind Creek is we are a people company and I think that will really show itself when we as were able to get our feet under us and start engaging with the community," Mothershed said.