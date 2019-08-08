No charges filed in online threat against Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities say a man being investigated for online threats against Bethlehem will not face criminal charges. Instead, he'll undergo a mental health evaluation.

A man was taken into custody in New York City on Monday for allegedly making an online post mentioning Bethlehem in connection with last weekend's mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio says authorities determined the case should be handled as a mental health matter.

He said no evidence was found indicating the threat was credible.