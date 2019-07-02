No one injured when porch roofs collapse along Allentown block

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was a scary night for people in Allentown, who heard a loud bang then saw part of their homes collapsing.

Outside, they found their patios buried under fallen roofs.

In nearly one piece, the front porch roofs on several homes in the 600 block of North Ninth Street came crashing down onto the sidewalk.

"I was sitting at the window. I came up and looked out and said, 'Oh my God. Look at all of this,'" said resident Henry Ward.

Ward ran to call 911 after the collapse around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

"The guy that was sitting on the porch. He always sits there and he got up, went in the house. About 30 seconds after he went in the house, it all came crashing down," he said.

The Allentown Code Enforcement marked the homes unsafe and those residents will need to use back doors for now.

But it's what could have happened that neighbors can't get off their minds.

"It made me feel weak in the knees, you know what I mean? Just to think," Ward said.

All of the neighborhood kids learn to bike on that side of the block, including Ward's granddaughter.

"I used to say, 'You go to that pole and you turn around come back,'" he said. "They play there every evening but yesterday evening, no children."

With soaring temperatures, all the kids on the block went to the pool Monday night instead, including another neighbor, Cathy Dempsey.

"My sister called me, said all the roofs are down," she said.

She and others worry it will happen again. Despite that fear, they say the fear of losing something far more precious puts it all in perspective.

"I'll be alright. As long as these kids don't get hurt, we'll be alright," Dempsey said.

Officials have not commented on what caused the collapse. At least one parked car was damaged, but no one was injured.