Norfolk Southern cleaning up Allentown train derailment

Central Boulevard closed because of derailment

Posted: Aug 06, 2019 01:31 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:35 PM EDT

Norfolk Southern cleaning up Allentown train derailment

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews were on the scene of a train derailment in Allentown that dumped plastic beads.

A Norfolk Southern train was being remotely piloted out of the yard, when two cars went off the tracks, according to Captain John Christopher with the Allentown Fire Department.

One car is overturned and in two pieces. Christopher said the train took down a telephone pole carrying fiberoptic lines. A Verizon crew is on scene.

Christopher said the product spill is not hazardous. The damaged car was carrying very small plastic beads used for soda and water bottles. The other car off the tracks was carrying lumber. No injuries were reported.

Central Boulevard is closed from Brookside Drive in Bethlehem to River Drive on the Allentown side.

There is no estimate on when the road might re-open.

Rosemarie Rivera hears trains about twice a day from her Bethlehem apartment. This time the sound was different.

"I was just sitting here and next thing I heard a boom and then fire trucks and police, everybody going up the road," Rivera said.

