North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief

69 News

NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Residents of a Northampton County borough are mourning the death of their longtime police chief.

North Catasauqua Chief of Police Kim Moyer died unexpectedly this morning.

The 68-year-old Moyer headed the borough's police department for nearly 40 years. He had served with the department for more than 45 years.

A statement from the borough said: "He was a fixture in the community and leaves behind a lasting legacy that will not soon be forgotten. Kim leaves behind a family and a police department of 4 full time and 5 part-time officers. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those mourning his passing today."

Details on memorial and funeral arrangements will be announced soon.