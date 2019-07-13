North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief
NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Residents of a Northampton County borough are mourning the death of their longtime police chief.
North Catasauqua Chief of Police Kim Moyer died unexpectedly this morning.
The 68-year-old Moyer headed the borough's police department for nearly 40 years. He had served with the department for more than 45 years.
A statement from the borough said: "He was a fixture in the community and leaves behind a lasting legacy that will not soon be forgotten. Kim leaves behind a family and a police department of 4 full time and 5 part-time officers. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those mourning his passing today."
Details on memorial and funeral arrangements will be announced soon.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief
Residents of a Northampton County borough are mourning the death of their longtime police chief.Read More »
- Palmer Township man accused of homicide caught in Colorado
- ArtsQuest cancels programming amid climber standoff
- Victim of fatal vehicle accident in Hanover Township identified
- Victim of fatal Friday night shooting in Allentown identified
- SteelStacks climber in custody afer 21-hour standoff
- Police respond to double shooting in Easton
Latest From The Newsroom
- SteelStacks climber in custody afer 21-hour standoff
- North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief
- Palmer Township man accused of homicide caught in Colorado
- ArtsQuest cancels programming amid climber standoff
- Bethlehem police need help identifying man who climbed up blast furnace at SteelStacks
- Victim of fatal Friday night shooting in Allentown identified
- Friends, coworkers remember woman and child who died after being swept away in floodwaters
- Victim of fatal vehicle accident in Hanover Township identified
- Allentown's Irving pool to reopen Saturday
- Lottery gets win in Pennsylvania casinos' gambling lawsuit