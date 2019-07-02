North Whitehall Township Supervisors fire township manager

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The North Whitehall Township Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Monday to officially terminate the employment of now former township manager Jeff Bartlett.

The supervisors refused to offer any reasons as to why Bartlett was fired. Their only comment was that he was the township manager the past seven years, and prior to that worked in the same capacity in southern Bucks County for an extended period.

The township will now begin a search for a new manager while several current employees pitch in to assist in covering a portion of his duties.

Other News

Nearly a dozen neighbors from Coplay's Meadowbrook neighborhood – located near Ironton Elementary School, on Buchanan Street – voiced concerns to the supervisors about a property on the 3900 block of Buchanan Street, and its occupant.

The neighbors' various complaints centered around a resident whose behavior over the past 20 years, according to them, has forced them to set rat traps on their properties, pay landscapers to rectify and/or mitigate stormwater damage, endure mosquito infestations due to standing water, and make countless calls to the state police who tell the residents they cannot do anything to remedy the situation.

The supervisors said they were unaware of the serious nature of the neighborhood's problems.

Township zoning officer Jim Campana confirmed some of the issues. He said the property owner has amassed 29 township code violations of one kind or another – more than any other property owner in North Whitehall. He added he receives nearly 50 emails monthly from neighbors regarding alleged violations and disruptions at the property and details on how they are affected.

The occupant has been accused of harboring trash, burning garbage, abandoning vehicles, having unsafe buildings, excessive digging with commercial equipment on his and adjacent parcels, and unlawful fencing to name a few.

Campana said the resident currently owes the township $2,800 in fines and continues to dump "junk" on his property on a regular basis.

Resident Barry Wexler said he and his neighbors have been forced to pay for exterminators to visit their properties and set rat traps. He said he's also had to secure landscapers to mitigate and remedy improper stormwater drainage resulting in erosion from the alleged road digging attempts made by the property's occupant.

The supervisors along with township solicitor Lisa Young said they will proceed to file for an injunction on the matter with the county Court of Common Pleas, bypassing district justices whose attempts to date to deal with the matter have proved unsuccessful.

Supervisor Dennis Klusaritz said the supervisors passed a much tougher property maintenance ordinance last month.

"Enough is enough – we're not dealing with this anymore," Klusaritz said. "We're clamping down on property maintenance violations. It's now our number one priority."

Supervisor Mark Hills said the bottom line here is the township will secure a contractor to clean up the property and put a lien on it to ensure eventual reimbursement to North Whitehall.

Neighbors said they often call the state police and are told by the cops that they can take no action on the matter. One neighbor cried out, "(The state police) ask us ‘what do you want us to do about this?'"

"They make us feel like criminals," a neighbor remarked.