Lehigh Valley planners say North Whitehall warehouse plan lacks truck access
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A plan for two warehouses in North Whitehall Township lacks access for trucks, the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Thursday.
The proposed North Valley Trade Center would cover about 107 acres and add 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space, the commission said. While the tract of land in Lehigh County is between Route 309 and Interstate 476, the warehouses would be more than five miles from the nearest interchange, and local roads are not suited to truck traffic, LVPC's staff report said.
The plan from CBRE Group Inc. of Los Angeles raised more complaints about warehouses in the Lehigh Valley and the inability of government to stop more from being built. The planning commission reviews the plans, but final approval is up to host municipalities.
"Pennsylvania law gives a lot of latitude to developers and we don't have the statutory authority to say `no,'" Greg Zebrowski, vice chairman of the commission, said.
He said a regional approach is needed in the face of "an onslaught of development."
"This is a development-friendly state," he said at the commission's meeting.
"Who's going to pay for the roads?" Commissioner Chris Amato asked.
“(Generally), local governments are going to wind up paying for it," Chairman Stephen Repasch said.
The LVPC's report on the warehouses said intersections on nearby routes including Pennsylvania Drive and Sand Spring Road are not big enough for trucks to turn in. It said access roads such as Route 309, Mauch Chunk Road and Cedar Crest Boulevard are already congested. The report said the two warehouses would generate 2,266 daily vehicle trips, 834 of them by trucks. At peak, trips would exceed 200 per hour.
Becky Bradley, executive director of the commission, said the plan could change substantially after going through the approval process with the township.
The commission also presented its half-year report, which showed an increasing workload and less state and federal support. The report said that the Lehigh Valley's population will increase but the region will receive less for roads and bridges.
