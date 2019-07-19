Northampton Borough and Allen Township officials to meet over sewer contract

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton Borough and Allen Township have not had an official sewer connection agreement with one another since 2006. Officials from the municipalities will meet July 23 to review and possibly adopt an intermunicipal sewer service connection agreement.

Northampton Borough Councilman Bob McHale, who chairs the borough's public works committee, made the announcement about the upcoming gathering at Thursday's council meeting.

He said officials from both municipalities will be discussing sewer rates including a possible rate increase and additional connections to the borough sewer system by Allen Township.

In addition, the use of new language in the upcoming contract will be discussed, McHale said.

Both McHale and Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski, Sr. said they disagreed with the way council was portrayed recently by the media, as though it was "dragging its feet" on reaching an agreement with Allen Township.

Lopsonzski said reports of the borough attempting to charge Allen Township residents higher sewer rates than Northampton customers are false. He said rates will be same for residents of both municipalities.