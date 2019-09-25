Northampton County aims to spread the word about suicide prevention
It's a sobering statistic, but one Northampton County is trying to tackle head-on.
"Back in 2011 we were around 30 to 34 suicide deaths per year. But in 2014 there was a spike to over 50. And since that time, every year, except for one, we've been at that steady 50 to 56 deaths by suicide every year," said Sue Wandalowski, the county's director of health and human services.
Wandalowski is spearheading a suicide prevention task force to help the area's most vulnerable populations.
"We are hitting those peaks with the older white men, the younger kids, where there is an increasing rate…that has almost doubled in the last 5-10 years," she said.
Wandalowski says the data don't necessarily give a reason for the spike in suicide deaths, but she says reducing the stigma surrounding mental health helps.
Northampton County's suicide prevention task force started a year ago with just seven people but has expanded to include many community members that focus on four areas: community, school community, health care, and aftercare.
The goal is to reduce the number of suicides by 2025.
James Presto's son took his own life in 2014. Since then, he's made it his mission to speak out. He says trying to reach middle-aged men is difficult.
"They don't want to talk about it because they are the patriarch of the family," Presto said.
But says he appreciates Northampton County's efforts as they try to spread the word around the Lehigh Valley.
