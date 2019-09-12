Northampton County breaks ground on new forensic center
At long last, Northampton County is a big step closer to opening its new forensic center.
County leaders broke ground on the $11-million facility, which will be located on Gracedale Avenue near the county's 911 center.
The project was approved by county council last year. County Executive Lamont McClure says the new building will include much-needed modern facilities for the Northampton County Coroner's Office.
"The current state of our coroner's office is deplorable. There is no other word to use for it. I thought it was time to demonstrate some leadership, this county council really did too," said County Executive Lamont McClure.
Coroner Zach Lysek says his current offices are located in an old farm house and has to rely on available space in local hospitals to do his work.
"It's not handicapped accessible nor ADA compliant anyway," said Lysek of his current offices.
"It is very difficult when you have to meet with families to discuss the findings of an exam or testing that we've done. As a result of that we don't have the appropriate space to do that."
The Northampton County Forensic Center will also include a digital forensic lab, similar to the lab located in Lehigh County at DeSales University.
Lamont McClure says when the facility opens, investigators won't have to travel far to use similar technology.
The county says the facility will have solar panels installed on the roof and the capacity for future expansion. They anticipate the project will be completed in September 2020.
Wet weather not helping bring out crisp colors in leaves as fall approaches
What happens weatherwise in April and May affects colors in September and October.Read More »
