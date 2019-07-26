Northampton County communities hit by car break-ins
Several Northampton County communities have been hit by thieves nabbing items from unlocked cars.
While the thefts have happened roughly within the same timeframe, police aren't convinced they're connected.
Palmer police are preparing an arrest warrant for one of perhaps two people they believe were nabbing items out of unlocked cars last weekend.
Other nearby communities were hit, too, but police think they're unrelated.
Rhonda Digirolamo was washing her car with her son Friday afternoon. She says something was spilled on it, likely by the thieves who went through it.
"My console was open in my car. The glove compartment was open, too, that was odd. I had it closed the night before," she said.
Her car was unlocked
"It's always locked now," she said.
About $5 in change was taken, but Oakley sunglasses were glossed over.
"They just left them on the seat, obviously they weren't up on Oakley, because they were more expensive than my 5 dollars in change," Digirolamo said.
Palmer police believe two men were responsible for a series of thefts from unlocked cars last weekend.
About 12 to 13 areas in the community were targeted.
Nazareth's police chief said he's working on a separate case, where items were taken from nearly 100 unlocked cars Wednesday night.
"We had numerous, a large number of vehicles that were entered, items were taken from the vehicles, also some damage done to numerous vehicles," Chief Randall Miller said.
"Wallets, passports, cash, that's all stuff I would never leave in an unlocked car," Miller said.
Some of the items have been recovered. Investigators believe residents had their guards down, because it's otherwise a pretty quiet community.
Nazareth business owner Stephanie Babinski says she makes sure her property and vehicles are locked. This week's incident has business owners watching more closely.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Coroner called to Bangor quarry
Fire, police and EMS crews were at a quarry behind the CVS on North Main Street in Bangor, county dispatchers said.Read More »
- Community, officials participate in Peace Walk following recent violent spree in Allentown
- Allentown Diocese to open recovery high school, 2nd of its kind in the state
- DA: Man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Northampton County communities hit by car break-ins
- Palmer man returned to Pa. for arraignment in wife's killing
- Suspect denied bail after second weapons arrest in five months
Latest From The Newsroom
- Community, officials participate in Peace Walk following recent violent spree in Allentown
- Some residents on edge after 3rd shooting in Reading within a week
- Coroner called to Bangor quarry
- 25 Jack Russell terriers surrendered to Animal Rescue League
- Allentown Diocese to open recovery high school, 2nd of its kind in the state
- DA: Man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Positive Parenting: Climate affects children
- Carbon County community gets glimpse of what it could expect if wind turbine project goes through
- Bike tour continues to raise money, awareness for fallen officers
- Counterfeit money may be on the rise in Berks