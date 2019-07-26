Northampton County communities hit by car break-ins

Several Northampton County communities have been hit by thieves nabbing items from unlocked cars.

While the thefts have happened roughly within the same timeframe, police aren't convinced they're connected.

Palmer police are preparing an arrest warrant for one of perhaps two people they believe were nabbing items out of unlocked cars last weekend.

Other nearby communities were hit, too, but police think they're unrelated.

Rhonda Digirolamo was washing her car with her son Friday afternoon. She says something was spilled on it, likely by the thieves who went through it.

"My console was open in my car. The glove compartment was open, too, that was odd. I had it closed the night before," she said.

Her car was unlocked

"It's always locked now," she said.

About $5 in change was taken, but Oakley sunglasses were glossed over.

"They just left them on the seat, obviously they weren't up on Oakley, because they were more expensive than my 5 dollars in change," Digirolamo said.

Palmer police believe two men were responsible for a series of thefts from unlocked cars last weekend.

About 12 to 13 areas in the community were targeted.

Nazareth's police chief said he's working on a separate case, where items were taken from nearly 100 unlocked cars Wednesday night.

"We had numerous, a large number of vehicles that were entered, items were taken from the vehicles, also some damage done to numerous vehicles," Chief Randall Miller said.

"Wallets, passports, cash, that's all stuff I would never leave in an unlocked car," Miller said.

Some of the items have been recovered. Investigators believe residents had their guards down, because it's otherwise a pretty quiet community.

Nazareth business owner Stephanie Babinski says she makes sure her property and vehicles are locked. This week's incident has business owners watching more closely.