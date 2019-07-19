Northampton County Council approves $24M contract for prison health care

69 News

EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County will pay $24.2 million for health care for prisoners over the next seven years.

Northampton County Council approved the contract, for about $3.46 million annually, with PrimeCare Medical Inc. on Thursday night. The Harrisburg-based company is the current health care provider.

Councilman John Cusick cast the sole dissenting vote on the contract.

"I think PrimeCare does an excellent job, but I'm concerned about the length (of the contract)," he said.

Cusick said a five-year deal with options to extend it would have been better.

Councilman Kevin Lott said the chance to lock in a price for seven years made sense for the county. The contract includes an opt-out clause for the county and options to extend the contract for as much as three years. If the county keeps PrimeCare for the full 10 years, the total payments will be $36 million.

In his report to the council, County Executive Lamont McClure suggested that Northampton may be able to put less money into its pension fund. The fund is at $418.1 million, "the highest it's ever been," he said. Northampton is the second-best funded plan in the state, he said, at more than 90% of full funding.

The county has been putting in about $12 million annually, and McClure said an annual payment of $8 million might be enough to keep the plan solid and still provide a break to taxpayers.

"Today's taxpayers may be bearing more of this legacy cost than they should be," he said after the meeting.

McClure also said taxpayers will save another $453,000 over the life of a bond thanks to a recent refinancing.

Gracedale

During the public comment session of the meeting, an employee of the county's Gracedale Nursing Home said the facility suffers from a "staffing crisis."

Kelly Ehlman said Gracedale management has to take new approaches to staffing, and that the 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift in particular is often short of workers. Employees have been quitting, said Ehlman, whose comments were applauded by some supporters in the audience. Ehlman said she might suffer retaliation from management for speaking out.

Council President Ron Heckman assured her that there will no retaliation, and if there is, he would want to hear about it. He said any employee is free to speak to the council publicly, though he said going through the Gracedale union is the standard channel.

McClure recently told the council that Gracedale employees may have been taking leave days excessively, leading to staffing problems. He said at that earlier meeting that he would crack down on any abuse of days off. No administration members spoke Thursday in response to Ehlman.

Other News

The council also heard from a coalition seeking support for a National Infrastructure Bank that would pay for repairing and improving roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The group cited the work of Alexander Hamilton and the examples of the First and Second Banks of the United States as precedents.

Lisa Ditalia of Bethlehem said the group has been seeking support from councils in several states. Their aim is for local governments to issue resolutions in favor of the infrastructure bank so the idea can gain attention and support at the federal level.

"There is a crisis in the United States today," coalition member Stanley Forczek said. "There is an infrastructure crisis."

Forczek, who said he is a former Amtrak executive, said today's infrastructure was built in the 19th and 20th centuries, and fixing it now would cost $4.8 trillion. He said waiting will only add to the cost.

Another coalition member, Stu Rosenblatt of Virginia, said an infrastructure bank could be funded by converting federal, state and municipal debt into preferred stock in the bank.

The council took no action on a resolution in favor of such a bank on Thursday.

Heckman said the council will review materials the coalition gave them and may ask them to return at a later date.

The council and the administration met for about 20 minutes in a private session to discuss litigation.

Before the meeting ended, the council briefly discussed a $3,700 engineering study of the Glendon Hotel, an old bar that is collapsing. The county's General Purpose Authority is studying what to do with the building. The second floor of the vacant Glendon Borough landmark is already falling into the first floor, and council members Robert Werner and Tara Zrinski noted that there is not much need to study the obvious.