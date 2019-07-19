Lehigh Valley

Northampton County Council approves $24M contract for prison health care

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:12 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:12 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County will pay $24.2 million for health care for prisoners over the next seven years.

Northampton County Council approved the contract, for about $3.46 million annually, with PrimeCare Medical Inc. on Thursday night. The Harrisburg-based company is the current health care provider.

Councilman John Cusick cast the sole dissenting vote on the contract.

"I think PrimeCare does an excellent job, but I'm concerned about the length (of the contract)," he said.

Cusick said a five-year deal with options to extend it would have been better.

Councilman Kevin Lott said the chance to lock in a price for seven years made sense for the county. The contract includes an opt-out clause for the county and options to extend the contract for as much as three years. If the county keeps PrimeCare for the full 10 years, the total payments will be $36 million.

In his report to the council, County Executive Lamont McClure suggested that Northampton may be able to put less money into its pension fund. The fund is at $418.1 million, "the highest it's ever been," he said. Northampton is the second-best funded plan in the state, he said, at more than 90% of full funding.

The county has been putting in about $12 million annually, and McClure said an annual payment of $8 million might be enough to keep the plan solid and still provide a break to taxpayers.

"Today's taxpayers may be bearing more of this legacy cost than they should be," he said after the meeting.

McClure also said taxpayers will save another $453,000 over the life of a bond thanks to a recent refinancing.

Gracedale

During the public comment session of the meeting, an employee of the county's Gracedale Nursing Home said the facility suffers from a "staffing crisis."

Kelly Ehlman said Gracedale management has to take new approaches to staffing, and that the 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift in particular is often short of workers. Employees have been quitting, said Ehlman, whose comments were applauded by some supporters in the audience. Ehlman said she might suffer retaliation from management for speaking out.

Council President Ron Heckman assured her that there will no retaliation, and if there is, he would want to hear about it. He said any employee is free to speak to the council publicly, though he said going through the Gracedale union is the standard channel.

McClure recently told the council that Gracedale employees may have been taking leave days excessively, leading to staffing problems. He said at that earlier meeting that he would crack down on any abuse of days off. No administration members spoke Thursday in response to Ehlman.

Other News

The council also heard from a coalition seeking support for a National Infrastructure Bank that would pay for repairing and improving roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The group cited the work of Alexander Hamilton and the examples of the First and Second Banks of the United States as precedents.

Lisa Ditalia of Bethlehem said the group has been seeking support from councils in several states. Their aim is for local governments to issue resolutions in favor of the infrastructure bank so the idea can gain attention and support at the federal level.

"There is a crisis in the United States today," coalition member Stanley Forczek said. "There is an infrastructure crisis."

Forczek, who said he is a former Amtrak executive, said today's infrastructure was built in the 19th and 20th centuries, and fixing it now would cost $4.8 trillion. He said waiting will only add to the cost.

Another coalition member, Stu Rosenblatt of Virginia, said an infrastructure bank could be funded by converting federal, state and municipal debt into preferred stock in the bank.

The council took no action on a resolution in favor of such a bank on Thursday.

Heckman said the council will review materials the coalition gave them and may ask them to return at a later date.

The council and the administration met for about 20 minutes in a private session to discuss litigation.

Before the meeting ended, the council briefly discussed a $3,700 engineering study of the Glendon Hotel, an old bar that is collapsing. The county's General Purpose Authority is studying what to do with the building. The second floor of the vacant Glendon Borough landmark is already falling into the first floor, and council members Robert Werner and Tara Zrinski noted that there is not much need to study the obvious.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

11:02 PM

  • ENE 6 mph
  • 25°
  • 84%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Lower Saucon Township Council reviews request for $2.3M for fire trucks
69 News

Lower Saucon Township Council reviews request for $2.3M for fire trucks

High schoolers brave heat for field hockey camp

High schoolers brave heat for field hockey camp

Cars and Coffee at SteelStacks rescheduled for Sunday
ArtsQuest

Cars and Coffee at SteelStacks rescheduled for Sunday

Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair

Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair

St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center

St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center

Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam

Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam

E-commerce provider opening new fulfillment center in Forks Township

E-commerce provider opening new fulfillment center in Forks Township

People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins

People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins

Chemical powder used in dye prompted hazmat situation, evacuations in Allentown

Chemical powder used in dye prompted hazmat situation, evacuations in Allentown

Woman honored for being employed by the Allen Organ company for 60 years
Allen Organ Company

Woman honored for being employed by the Allen Organ company for 60 years

Heat warning issued for Friday through Sunday in Easton, cooling centers will be available
69 News

Heat warning issued for Friday through Sunday in Easton, cooling centers will be available

Lehigh County Emergency Management Services issues Extreme Heat Advisory as temps rise
joe Raedle/Getty Images

Lehigh County Emergency Management Services issues Extreme Heat Advisory as temps rise

Blueberries and more at annual festival in Bethlehem

Blueberries and more at annual festival in Bethlehem

How to stay safe in the extreme heat

How to stay safe in the extreme heat

State police say they arrested accused arsonist with lighter in her hand
69 News

State police say they arrested accused arsonist with lighter in her hand

Beat the heat: Admission to Allentown pools half-price for city residents

Beat the heat: Admission to Allentown pools half-price for city residents

Man allegedly ignores protection order, flashes handgun

Man allegedly ignores protection order, flashes handgun

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Lehigh County Jail cell
69 News

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Lehigh County Jail cell

Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect

Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect

Bethlehem mayor assesses SteelStacks climbing incident
69 News

Bethlehem mayor assesses SteelStacks climbing incident

Easton School District approves Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 contracts
69 News

Easton School District approves Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 contracts

The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States

The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States

Residents put forward suggestions on how to fix issue of gun violence at Allentown meeting

Residents put forward suggestions on how to fix issue of gun violence at Allentown meeting

Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence
Rich Rolen

Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence

Former astronaut talks the future of space exploration on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch

Former astronaut talks the future of space exploration on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch

Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules

Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules

Bethlehem shows how drivers, pedestrians can safely share the road

Bethlehem shows how drivers, pedestrians can safely share the road

Time, training, de-escalation as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace

Time, training, de-escalation as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace

Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings

Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings

Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home
69 News

Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home

Case of man accused of repeatedly raping young girl headed to trial
iStock/junial

Case of man accused of repeatedly raping young girl headed to trial

Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool reopens
69 News

Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool reopens

'Reliving the trauma': Gun violence affects Allentown family twice in 2 years

'Reliving the trauma': Gun violence affects Allentown family twice in 2 years

Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges

Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man

Allentown police: Man threw acid on pair, causing burns

Allentown police: Man threw acid on pair, causing burns

Emmaus' Furnace Street warehouse to be sold and possibly converted
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

Emmaus' Furnace Street warehouse to be sold and possibly converted

Police nab retail theft suspect on the run

Police nab retail theft suspect on the run

Mother of Allentown shooting victim speaks out
69 News

Mother of Allentown shooting victim speaks out

Fire heavily damages house in Bangor

Fire heavily damages house in Bangor

Bethlehem Township seeks state help to keep big trucks off a little old road

Bethlehem Township seeks state help to keep big trucks off a little old road

History's Headlines: Arctic admiral
69 News

History's Headlines: Arctic admiral

First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown

First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown

Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly

Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly

Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown

Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown

Allentown mayor, police chief weigh in after spike in violence

Allentown mayor, police chief weigh in after spike in violence

Police nab trio in alleged cell phone theft ring
MGN

Police nab trio in alleged cell phone theft ring

Sands Event Center to be renamed Wind Creek Event Center

Sands Event Center to be renamed Wind Creek Event Center

Fire crews rescue dog from storm drain in Lower Saucon

Fire crews rescue dog from storm drain in Lower Saucon