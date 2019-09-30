Northampton County DA supports award to encourage community policing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli is supporting a new award to encourage community policing in the county.

On Monday, Morganelli announced his office is donating $2,000 to Bethlehem's Fraternal Order of Police to establish an award in the name of former Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Mowrer.

Mower was Bethlehem's mayor in the 70s but according to current law enforcement he was decades ahead of his time, introducing what's now known as "community policing" to the city. It's a concept that's still being used in the city and many municipalities around the state to this day.

The award in Mowrer's name that will be given to a Bethlehem police officer who "makes an extraordinary contribution to community policing." The FOP will choose the award recipient.