Northampton County DA to hold news conference on community policing

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli will be discussing community policing on Monday.

A news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Morganelli's office says he will discuss community policing, its history, and its future.

He'll be joined by some citizens and police officials from Northampton County, and will recognize those who have been at the forefront of community policing.

