Northampton County employees recognized
Several municipal employees and residents were recognized for their positive impact on Northampton County during an awards ceremony Saturday.
The ceremony took place at Louise Moore Park during the Northampton County Festival.
Winners are listed below.
- Outstanding Volunteers: David Bosich, Donald Broad Eugene, and Joyce Ashner.
- Outstanding Veteran: Joseph M. Pokojni Sr.
- Outstanding Youth: Chris Dech
- Outstanding Emergency Services: Harold B. Garland, Jr., Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Co.; Joseph Moser, Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Co.
- Outstanding Municipal Employees: Michael Hunsicker, Police Officer in Bangor Borough; Marena Rasmus, Office Administrator in Bath Borough; Robert Novatnack, Emergency Management Director in Bethlehem City; Vincent Milite, Public Works Director in Hanover Township; Lori Stauffer, Township Manager in Lower Nazareth Township; Lois Kerbacher, Zoning and Planning Secretary in Moore Township; Chistine Lilly, Borough Clerk (retired) in Nazareth Borough; Robin Zmoda, Borough Manager in Pen Argyl Borough; Thomas Petrucci, Township Manager in Plainfield Township; James Ackerman, Jr., Temporary Road Department Foreman in Plainfield Township; Carol Hummel, Borough Secretary in Portland Borough; Cathy Martino, Borough Manager/Secretary in Roseto Borough; Deanne Werkeiser, Borough Manager in Tatamy Borough; Thomas Pysher, Road Crew (retired) in Upper Mt. Bethel Township; Lee Messinger, Road Department Foreman in Washington Township; Michael Allen Strawn, Public Works Director in Williams Township; Richard Fox, Street Department in Wind Gap Borough.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Dorney Park to pull personalized rifle bullet item from gift shops after social media complaint
The South Whitehall Township amusement park had been offering personalized rifle bullets as souvenirs in its stores.Read More »
- Local spelling bee champion advances in Scripps National Spelling Bee
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- 3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown
- Citizens, activists, lawmakers discuss redistricting in Pennsylvania
- Prison inmate allegedly tries to convince victim against testifying
- Wanted woman allegedly assaults arresting officer
Latest From The Newsroom
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown
- Coroner ID's body found on Mt. Penn in April
- Local spelling bee champion advances in Scripps National Spelling Bee
- Updated Dorney Park to pull personalized rifle bullet item from gift shops after social media complaint
- Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
- Wind Creek finally owns the Sands, and now they're looking for a partner
- Updated German Consul Discusses ties Between U.S. and Germany in the Inn at Reading
- Charging station set up for Mt. Penn residents without power
- Jury: Reading man not guilty in stabbing of 2 teens in 2017