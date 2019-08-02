Lehigh Valley

Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win



Posted: Aug 01, 2019 10:15 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:15 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County will pay corrections officers about $791,000 more over the life of a new three-year contract, but County Executive Lamont McClure said that represents a win for the administration.

The county offered raises of 4.5% in the first year, followed by 2% in years two and three, but that offer was rejected by the corrections union. The officers are barred from striking, so the prison union and county went to binding arbitration.

"The arbitrator awarded 0.77% more in wages than we offered at the table," McClure told county council Thursday night.

The county's contribution to health care expenses will be lower than projected. The county's offer would have cost a net of about $827,000 more over three years, or $36,000 more than the $791,000 increase awarded by the arbitrator.

McClure said the arbitration award will also help with retention of employees, because "the lion's share of the raise goes to people here 13 years or less." Corrections officers with more than 13 years on the job "will get less than would have gotten if they (had) taken our offer," he said.

"The arbitrator gave us something we couldn't get at the bargaining table," he said of the "front-loading" of the raises.

Deputy Clerk

In other business, county council voted 5-4 to create the position of deputy clerk at an annual salary of $45,723. That resolution was brought up by Councilman William McGee, who said council needs a succession plan for whenever Council Clerk Linda Zembo retires.

McGee, a Navy veteran, said in the military he learned that it is important to "have somebody ready to take over."

Councilman Robert Werner said creating a "new job could make an awkward situation in the office." He said that in his eight years on council, "the existing staff has done a great job."

Councilwoman Margaret Ferraro questioned why more titles are needed. She said that she does not expect Zembo to retire anytime soon. She said the proposed requirements for the post could also be a problem.

"I don't think anybody with a bachelor's degree is going to be real excited to come here for $45,000," Ferraro said.

Councilman Matthew Dietz said there was no urgency to create a new post, and that no matter who is on the staff, a five-person majority of council could make personnel changes in the future.

Council President Ron Heckman cut off some of the debate because of the possibility of getting into issues of employee age. Zembo sits with the council during meetings but does not comment except in response to questions from members and during the clerk's report. She was not asked any questions during the deputy debate.

The vote to create the new job prevailed, with McGee, Tara Zrinski, Heckman, Kevin Lott and Lori Vargo Heffner in favor. Opposed were Werner, Ferraro, Dietz and John Cusick. The resolution also eliminated a lower-paying post in the office that is vacant at this time.

Pipeline

A Bethehem Township couple asked the council to consider approving a stormwater ordinance that would protect the Lehigh River watershed from drilling and excavation of the PennEast Pipeline.

Theresa and Joseph O'Brien said they live about 2,300 feet from where the pipeline will cut through the township. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has not approved the project in its current form, Theresa O'Brien said.

"This pipeline will bring no benefits to Northampton County," she said. The 120-mile-long pipeline would carry natural gas produced from "fracking" in Pennsylvania to central New Jersey. Environmentalists and some landowners along the route have objected to its construction. 

"The pipeline's presence in our county is not a ‘done deal.' We still have a chance to stop it, and stop the decrease in our home values and disruption of local business, not just try to bargain with PennEast for a payout," Theresa O'Brien said in a statement prepared for the council.

"We don't need something as dramatic as an explosion" to threaten the county, Joseph O'Brien said.

Diesel fuel spills and the release of drilling fluids into soil are also dangerous, he said.

"Recognize the power that you have … to protect the citizens of Northampton County," he said.

Cusick asked that a sample ordinance for watershed protection be prepared for review.

Other News

The council also presented a proclamation recognizing Sam Bencheghib of Make a Change World, a group that is trying to raise awareness of plastic pollution in the oceans. Bencheghib, a native of Indonesia and graduate of Lehigh University, was in the area after 100 miles of his planned cross-country run to promote the group's cause.

"We need to act today," he said. "By 2048, there will be more plastic than fish, by weight, in the oceans."

Earlier in the meeting, McClure introduced K-9 officer Dani, a Belgian Malinois, who has been working with the county corrections department for about a year. Dani's handler, Lt. Ron Heinrich, said the K-9's drug-detection skills have resulted in three criminal prosecutions so far. Dani is also being trained to identify medications, which are also banned from being slipped into Northampton County Prison.

