Northampton County fire victims set up fundraiser benefiting responding fire companies

UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County couple is asking for donations in the wake of a fire that destroyed their home, but the money is not for them.

The fire broke out on Sept. 10 on the 3300 block of Rising Sun Court in Upper Nazareth Township. The flames spread through the roof within minutes, and killed the family dog.

"It was just surreal the flames were probably far off the roofline as the house itself," homeowner John Pequeno recalled.

"It was a lot of shock, shaking uncontrollably," Pequeno's girlfriend, Alisha Leavelle said. "It was very surreal, surreal to see the house just completely in flames, firefighters everywhere, police everywhere."

Pequeno explained that insurance covers much of the damage, and with his current job, he financially does not need community funds to get back on his feet. However, countless people reached out to try and help. "I had a ton of people asking me, what can they do, and I wanted to be able to do something with their good will," Pequeno explained.

At that point, the couple decided to set up a GoFundMe page for the volunteer firefighters who risked their lives that night. So far, they have raised more than $8,000. "I felt this was a good way to get them a lot of funds and use something that's realy really bad and negative for a good cause basically," Pequeno said.



The goal is to raise $15,000, which would give around 16-hundred to each of the nine responding fire companies."Could use it for personal equipment for the firemen, training for firemen, in some cases use it for trips for the firemen," Pequeno said.



While their home may be gone, both Alisha and John say they're grateful. "It makes me really happy to know I'm providing something back to them for putting their life on the line to help with a fire like this," Pequeno said.