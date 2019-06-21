Northampton County hears request to make sheriff an elected post

69 News

EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County should elect its sheriff, a retired deputy told Northampton County Council at its Thursday night meeting. Currently, the sheriff is appointed by the county executive and confirmed by the council.

"The sheriff of the county should be accountable to the people of the county and not just the county executive," Michael Mohn told the council during the public comments portion of the meeting.

Mohn, 59, said he is retired after working as a deputy sheriff from 1991 to this year. He said all but two of Pennsylvania's 67 counties elect a sheriff, and he estimated that about 97 percent of county sheriffs nationally are elected. Mohn said he spoke for many in favor of his position.

"Judges are elected. District attorneys are elected," Mohn said, in support of his plan.

He said he could not raise the issue earlier because he was a county employee. Mohn suggested that a referendum be held to determine if the public wants to elect the position. He did not criticize Sheriff Richard Johnston or County Executive Lamont McClure in his comments.

After the meeting, McClure said he would take the idea further, and consider a referendum on electing not only the sheriff, but also the top administrators of the other "row offices," such as recorder of deeds, register of wills, prothonotary and the clerk of courts.

"A referendum should include a question on all row offices," McClure said. "If it's important that the sheriff should be responsible to the public, it's important that all be."

McClure said many county residents' dealings with their government as a service involve deeds, wills and litigation. He said a referendum should be sufficient to settle the issue.

The issue of electing row officers has been raised before in the county. The argument against electing the officers, as some counties do, was that administrative expertise and experience, not political popularity, should determine who gets the jobs.

"If you ask the public whether they want a chance to vote on something, the public will say, 'yes,'" McClure said.

Voting Machines

Councilman John Cusick said the state has not moved fast enough to help counties pay for new voting machines. The council voted in May to spend $2.9 million on new machines as part of a state mandate. The mandate has been met, but the funding has not come through, Cusick said.

"(State officials) need to put aside their quarrels and fund new voting machines across this commonwealth," he said. "The most critical thing we do is preserve our democracy, and voting machines are part of that."

Cusick said state representatives and senators from parts of the state that did not need to purchase new machines have not supported funding the purchase of machines in counties that did need them.

The state requires machines to have a "paper trail" that is secure and efficient.

Council members agreed with Cusick, but did not take any formal action.

Council President Ron Heckman noted that the council has made its concerns about funding known before.

The council also unanimously approved the administration's request for $72,500 for the demolition of the Milides Building on Wolf Street in Easton. The building, once the law office of Gus Milides, was purchased by the county for office space, and will become a parking lot after demolition.