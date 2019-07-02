Northampton County man dies after ATV accident

MOORE TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man died Monday from injuries he sustained in an ATV accident.

Glenn Zullick, 55, of Moore Township, was pronounced dead on Monday at 3:45 p.m. at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem campus, the Lehigh County Coroner's office said.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries due to an ATV accident. The manner of death was accident.

The accident happened at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 520 Club Road in Moore Township.

The death is being investigated by the coroner's office and the Moore Township Police Department.