Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault
Alleged attacks took place over roughly two years
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man is facing more than 100 rape and assault charges after allegedly repeatedly assaulting a teen victim for about two years.
Bethlehem Township police began investigating the alleged attacks in early May. An investigator and a Northampton County caseworker interviewed the victim, who accused Juan Diego Saltos of assaulting her from January 2016 through December 2018, according to court records.
The victim, who was 14-year-old when the alleged attacks began, told authorities that the assaults took place in a Bethlehem Township home. The victim was known to Diego Saltos.
The victim said the first assault occurred when Diego Saltos allegedly forcibly kissed her, according to records. She reported immediately moving away from him and telling him that she did not want to be kissed.
The victim alleges Diego Saltos touched her inappropriately, forcibly restrained her and sexually assaulted her at least 30 times. She told authorities that she repeatedly told Diego Saltos to stop and sought medical attention on at least one occasion.
Bethlehem Township police filed charges against the now 20-year-old Diego Saltos on June 27 and an arrest warrant was issued the same day.
Diego Saltos faces 10 counts each of rape and sexual assault, 20 counts of aggravated indecent assault, 30 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and 60 counts of indecent assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon by District Judge Patricia Broscius.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault
Authorities say the alleged attacks took place over roughly two yearsRead More »
- Deadly I-78 crash: 2 lanes now open both directions; Route 309 south remains closed
- Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter
- Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest
- IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win
- South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan
- Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Deadly I-78 crash: 2 lanes now open both directions; Route 309 south remains closed
- Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting
- People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins
- Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae
- Updated Tower Health to offer jobs to 60% of Drexel medical staff
- Updated Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault
- Updated Caught on camera: Man suspected in multiple home burglaries
- Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter
- Schlegel Park pool forced to close again because of storm
- Boil water advisory lifted for 18th Ward, Kenhorst, Cumru