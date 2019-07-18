Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man is facing more than 100 rape and assault charges after allegedly repeatedly assaulting a teen victim for about two years.

Bethlehem Township police began investigating the alleged attacks in early May. An investigator and a Northampton County caseworker interviewed the victim, who accused Juan Diego Saltos of assaulting her from January 2016 through December 2018, according to court records.

The victim, who was 14-year-old when the alleged attacks began, told authorities that the assaults took place in a Bethlehem Township home. The victim was known to Diego Saltos.

The victim said the first assault occurred when Diego Saltos allegedly forcibly kissed her, according to records. She reported immediately moving away from him and telling him that she did not want to be kissed.

The victim alleges Diego Saltos touched her inappropriately, forcibly restrained her and sexually assaulted her at least 30 times. She told authorities that she repeatedly told Diego Saltos to stop and sought medical attention on at least one occasion.

Bethlehem Township police filed charges against the now 20-year-old Diego Saltos on June 27 and an arrest warrant was issued the same day.

Diego Saltos faces 10 counts each of rape and sexual assault, 20 counts of aggravated indecent assault, 30 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and 60 counts of indecent assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon by District Judge Patricia Broscius.