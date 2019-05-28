Northampton County man pays tribute to fallen service members by playing Taps at 5 cemeteries
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Two songs: One to honor all, and the other a fitting tribute to the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
A Northampton County man says he's never served in the military, but it's his mission to remember those in his community.
Brian Rasley has been going to cemeteries playing "Amazing Grace" and "Taps" for the last decade. It's his way to honor those in his community who died protecting our freedom.
"This is just part of my community," Rasley said.
He only comes out on Memorial Day.
"I play 'Amazing Grace' out of respect for all who are in the cemetery and then I play 'Taps' for those that gave their life in service for our country," he said.
Rasley has never served in the military, but family members have.
The trumpeter makes five stops in the Pen Argyl, Northampton County area. The first is Fairview Cemetery, a place which brings a wave of emotions. His father is laid to rest there.
"While you're playing, standing there, fond memories start running through and I just want to give back," Rasley said.
At times on this solitary mission a person may walk by, while others stop and listen.
"It was beautiful, it was amazing," Louise Benner of Bangor said.
"I lost a brother in Vietnam, so this has a lot of meaning to me," she said.
The song "Taps" sounds the end of the day for those serving in the military. As the sun sets on this Memorial Day weekend, Rasley's rendition of the song is a fitting tribute to those who gave all.
"President Reagan said something interesting that vets gave up two lives. They gave up the life they were living and the life they could have lived," Rasley said.
Rasley says this is the way he can give back to the community.
He's been playing every Memorial Day for 10 years now, and says he doesn't anticipate stopping anytime soon.
