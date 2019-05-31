Northampton County man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting children
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Northampton County man accused of sexually assaulting several children has admitted to the crime.
Robert Herbst pleaded guilty Friday to charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors, and sexual abuse of children.
Investigators say he assaulted four boys at his home in Nazareth between 2015 and 2018.
He was arrested last July after police asked for the public's help in searching for him.
Herbst is due to be sentenced in September.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Museum in Bethlehem holding video game tournament
If you're looking for something different to do Friday night, the Kemerer Museum in Bethlehem is shaking it up with a video game tournament and pop-up arcade.Read More »
- St. Luke's turning old sports bar into beacon for area athletes
- Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Bethlehem man pleads guilty in road rage gun threat case
- Northampton County man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting children
- Prosecutors seek 40 years in prison for admitted child molester
- Harry C. Trexler Trust awards grants to Lehigh County charities, City of Allentown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Former teacher facing jail time accused of rekindling relationship with minor
- Updated Couple who met in homeless shelter now appreciate the beauty of home they can call their own
- Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
- St. Luke's turning old sports bar into beacon for area athletes
- Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will stay in jail until trial
- 2 arrested after drug raid in Berks turns up 2 handguns, more than $2k
- Lehigh County man accused of arranging to have sex with young girl
- Updated Museum in Bethlehem holding video game tournament
- Updated Businesses, law enforcement preparing for Pocono 400 race
- Bethlehem man pleads guilty in road rage gun threat case