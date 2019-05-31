Northampton County man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting children

NAZARETH, Pa. - A Northampton County man accused of sexually assaulting several children has admitted to the crime.

Robert Herbst pleaded guilty Friday to charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors, and sexual abuse of children.

Investigators say he assaulted four boys at his home in Nazareth between 2015 and 2018.

He was arrested last July after police asked for the public's help in searching for him.

Herbst is due to be sentenced in September.