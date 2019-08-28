Northampton County nursing home given better rating by federal government

NAZARETH, Pa. - After years of being known as a two-star "below average" rated nursing home, Northampton County's Gracedale was upgraded to three stars by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Gracedale is the largest county-owned nursing home under one roof in Pennsylvania. Administrator Jennifer King-Stewart says because the facility is required to accept everyone, it can be difficult to improve ratings.

"Getting an additional star means going from what they considered to be below average, even though we knew we weren't below average, to at least…average now. We are competitive,” King-Stewart said.

Up until the beginning of 2019, Gracedale had been run by a private company. County Executive Lamont McClure says having the county take over day-to-day operations has helped improve the quality of care.

McClure says 87% of Gracedale's 654 residents are on Medicaid and public nursing facilities often struggle to reach a five star rating.

"We are taking the hardest cases. The sickest of the sick come to Gracedale when they have nowhere else to go,” he said.

McClure says the county is also offering incentives, like tuition assistance for CNA's and LPN's to work at Gracedale. He says the county is also reviewing staff absenteeism, an issue the facility faced earlier this summer.