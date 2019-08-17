Northampton County parting ways with former voting registration office
As Northampton County readies to roll out those new voting machines the county government is parting ways with the former voter registration office.
Crews are tearing down the building that sits across from the courthouse in Easton.
County Executive LaMont McClure said crews are making way for a new, more accessible parking lot for the courthouse and county offices.
He said all other parking lots are on a hill making it hard for some people to make it into the buildings.
