Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - For 50 years, it was the place where many Northampton County residents made memories. Some say it left a void when it closed.
The Mountain View Drive-in is now set to re-open bigger and better than before. Construction crews are hard at work.
For 50 years the Mountain View Drive-in was the place where families came to have a meal and a round of miniature golf.
It closed in 2004. John and Lanie Yaswinski bought the vacant property 12 years later.
The Yaswinski's took great care to incorporate as much of the original site in its re-imagination.
"We took all the brick off of the old building and that has been re-established in the new building under the counters. All of the maple trees that were on the property we had and now they're forming our counters," Lanie said.
You will also find the old castle, the fountain and the windmill on site.
Local landmarks will be featured on the mini golf course slated to open by summer's end.
Residents won't have to wait that long to dive into the legendary black raspberry soft serve.
The Yaswinski's say the restaurant will be open in a couple of weeks, much to the delight of some 3,700 Facebook fans.
"Hopefully we can bring that back and have a new generation of kids that come here with their parents and their grandparents," John said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus
Police vehicles blocked the area. Agents from the FBI and personnel from the Allentown Bomb Squad were seen outside a home.Read More »
- July 4 keeps animal shelters busy
- Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
- Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed
- Lehigh University now requires new students to be vaccinated against meningitis B
- Local whiz kid wins on Jeopardy!
- Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in North Whitehall Township
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
- Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309
- Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed
- Updated Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
- Tires break off dump truck, slam into house near Birdsboro
- July 4 keeps animal shelters busy
- Independence Day fires damage school, homes in Reading
- Updated Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed
- Updated FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus
- Snow days may become school days under new Pennsylvania law