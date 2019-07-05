Northampton County's Mountain View Drive-in set to reopen 15 years after it closed

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - For 50 years, it was the place where many Northampton County residents made memories. Some say it left a void when it closed.

The Mountain View Drive-in is now set to re-open bigger and better than before. Construction crews are hard at work.

For 50 years the Mountain View Drive-in was the place where families came to have a meal and a round of miniature golf.

It closed in 2004. John and Lanie Yaswinski bought the vacant property 12 years later.

The Yaswinski's took great care to incorporate as much of the original site in its re-imagination.

"We took all the brick off of the old building and that has been re-established in the new building under the counters. All of the maple trees that were on the property we had and now they're forming our counters," Lanie said.

You will also find the old castle, the fountain and the windmill on site.

Local landmarks will be featured on the mini golf course slated to open by summer's end.

Residents won't have to wait that long to dive into the legendary black raspberry soft serve.

The Yaswinski's say the restaurant will be open in a couple of weeks, much to the delight of some 3,700 Facebook fans.

"Hopefully we can bring that back and have a new generation of kids that come here with their parents and their grandparents," John said.