Northampton County to state: Fund new voting machines now

EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Council says the state has not moved fast enough to help counties pay for new voting machines.

The council voted in May to spend $2.9 million on new machines as part of a state mandate. The mandate has been met, but the funding has not come through, Councilman John Cusick said during Thursday night's meeting.

"(State officials) need to put aside their quarrels and fund new voting machines across this commonwealth," he said. "The most critical thing we do is preserve our democracy, and voting machines are part of that."

Cusick said state representatives and senators from parts of the state that did not need to purchase new machines have not supported funding the purchase of machines in counties that did need them.

The state requires machines to have a "paper trail" that is secure and efficient.

Council members agreed with Cusick, but did not take any formal action.

Council President Ron Heckman noted that the council has made its concerns about funding known before.

Also during Thursday's meeting, the council unanimously approved the administration's request for $72,500 for the demolition of the Milides Building on Wolf Street in Easton. The building, once the law office of Gus Milides, was purchased by the county for office space, and will become a parking lot after demolition.