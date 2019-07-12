Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - It's been 70 years since this crew walked the halls of Northampton High School.
"We're just happy to see each other," said Joan Smith.
"I look forward to seeing them each year," said Donald Kuntz.
The Northampton High School Class of 1949 celebrated its 70th reunion at the City View Diner in Whitehall on Thursday. The classmates get together every year to catch up on life.
"It's great to see all your old friends," said Smith.
"Just thank God we're all here," said Dorothy Sodl.
And to reminisce about the good 'ole days.
"I used to take the train to high school," said Kuntz.
"My dad had a restaurant so noon time I'd go down to the restaurant, work and then back to school," said Nancy Kumernitsky.
Sitting around enjoying their lunch and each other's company, the group flipped through old yearbooks and photos. It was an afternoon celebrating lifelong friends.
"We're not old, we're just mature," said Smith.
And more memories to come.
"I"m looking forward to the 71st reunion," said Kuntz.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault
Police said the 22-year-old was warned to stay away from the victim's homeRead More »
- Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault
- Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot
- Salisbury Township residents up in arms about exploding fireworks
- Developer plans to turn Bethlehem building into studio apartments
- Pa. lawmaker crafting bill which aims to cap out-of-pocket costs for people with diabetes
- Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters
- Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Ontelaunee
- Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties
- Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley
- Updated Car crashes into building in Spring Township
- Get ready for Amazon Prime Day
- Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault
- Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault
- Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot
- PUC approves rate increase for Buck Hill Water Company