Northampton High School class of '49 celebrates 70th reunion

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - It's been 70 years since this crew walked the halls of Northampton High School.

"We're just happy to see each other," said Joan Smith.

"I look forward to seeing them each year," said Donald Kuntz.

The Northampton High School Class of 1949 celebrated its 70th reunion at the City View Diner in Whitehall on Thursday. The classmates get together every year to catch up on life.

"It's great to see all your old friends," said Smith.

"Just thank God we're all here," said Dorothy Sodl.

And to reminisce about the good 'ole days.

"I used to take the train to high school," said Kuntz.

"My dad had a restaurant so noon time I'd go down to the restaurant, work and then back to school," said Nancy Kumernitsky.

Sitting around enjoying their lunch and each other's company, the group flipped through old yearbooks and photos. It was an afternoon celebrating lifelong friends.

"We're not old, we're just mature," said Smith.

And more memories to come.

"I"m looking forward to the 71st reunion," said Kuntz.