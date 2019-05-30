Northampton man charged after allegedly firing out car window

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Authorities allege that a Northampton man fired at two people as they walked down a borough street earlier this month following an earlier altercation.

Northampton police charged Domonique Griffin, of Newport Avenue, with reckless endangerment and terroristic threats in connection with the May 16 incident. District Judge Patricia Broscius arraigned the 24-year-old, setting bail at $10,000.

Northampton police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill at 1060 Main St. about 8:30 p.m. May 16 after two people claimed they'd been shot at. The victims, a man and a woman, told officers they'd been walking south on Newport Avenue, when they encountered a man later identified as Griffin, according to court records.

The victims told police they'd had an altercation with Griffin a few weeks earlier and that the trio exchanged words that night, according to records. Court records do not indicate the nature of the earlier "altercation."

The pair continued walking along Newport Avenue, when Griffin reportedly pulled up in front of the Assumption of Virgin Mary Church in the 1300 block of Newport Avenue and allegedly flashed a handgun, according to records.

The woman said she yelled to Griffin that his gun was fake, prompting him to squeeze off two rounds in their direction. The other victim told police that Griffin first racked the slide, causing a round to eject. The pair raid to the Turkey Hill to call police.

The victims told officers that they didn't know the alleged shooter's name but could show them where he lived.

Police said they recovered two shell casings on the street where the alleged shooting happened.

A witness reported looking out the window after hearing yelling outside his house to see two people on the sidewalk and an SUV in the street. That's when he reported hearing two pops and seeing smoke coming from the driver's window, according to court records.

A second witness reported seeing the same SUV and two shots being fired at two people on the sidewalk. An arrest warrant for Griffin was signed on May 22.

Police charged Griffin with two misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats and reckless endangerment and a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license. The judge allowed for a 10% cash option, which pre-trial services approved. Griffin was released from custody Wednesday after posting $1,000 cash bail.

His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 7.