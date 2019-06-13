Lehigh Valley

Not everyone on board as some Allentown residents treat, feed sick foxes

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 06:53 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:53 PM EDT

Not everyone on board as some Allentown residents treat, feed sick foxes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Foxes are common in neighborhoods and in Allentown's west end.

The Tremont Garden Apartments complex recently put up a sign saying it had a licensed trapper to catch and kill any fox it catches, healthy or not. State law says all foxes trapped must be killed.

Because of this some area neighbors are treating and feeding the sick foxes but admit not everyone in the area are on board.

Allentown west enders Susan Fisher and Terry DeVito are injecting a medical mix into hardboiled eggs.

Fisher, a former wildlife specialist, says it's aimed at foxes recently seen with mange.

"This gets done every 5 days for 6-8 weeks so we can get full results and control the mange," she said.

For resident Lynne Robinson recent pictures of healthy west end foxes are overshadowed by this recent sign.

The Tremont Apartments hired a licensed trapper to catch and kill any fox in the area, healthy or not.

"Now is the worst time of year to do that because they have babies and without parents obviously babies are not going to live," Robinson said.

Robinson is part of the feeding and treating team but admits not everyone is happy about it and have let her know.

"They are worried about hurting their pets and themselves," she said.

Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in the Poconos gets daily calls from people concerned over neighborhood foxes.

"It is a legitimate concern because foxes could get rabies and other disease foxes can get," Uhler said.

However, Uhler says a rabid fox is rare and won't be out with her kits and the animals can actually be beneficial if people know how to live with them.

"Wonderful way to kill rodents that carry ticks and other diseases," she said.

Robinson is hopeful their work will change both the sick foxes and the minds of skeptics.

"Only thing we can do without trapping or killing them," she said.

Uhler says outdoor music, certain smells and light will move foxes from your property. Tremont Apartments did not return our calls for comment.

If a fox is acting aggressive Uhler says call the state game commission.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

08:40 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 17°
  • 90%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Allentown City Council seeks to avoid budget ‘debacle' of last year
69 News

Allentown City Council seeks to avoid budget ‘debacle' of last year

3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market

3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market

Flash mob teaches Bethlehem drivers to share the roads

Flash mob teaches Bethlehem drivers to share the roads

IronPigs to be known as

IronPigs to be known as "Jawn" in salute to Philly

Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun

Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun

St. Luke's, Easton hospital team up to provide technology to help stroke victims
69 News

St. Luke's, Easton hospital team up to provide technology to help stroke victims

Free summer playground program registration in Allentown opens June 17
69 News

Free summer playground program registration in Allentown opens June 17

Allentown man arrested for child sexual assault in Newark

Allentown man arrested for child sexual assault in Newark

Mom charged in alleged attack on daughter

Mom charged in alleged attack on daughter

Steelworkers Veterans Memorial moving locations in Bethlehem
69 News

Steelworkers Veterans Memorial moving locations in Bethlehem

Allen Township officials to attend Stone Ridge inspection meeting

Allen Township officials to attend Stone Ridge inspection meeting

Stuffed to the Grills food truck operators to open restaurant in Allentown

Stuffed to the Grills food truck operators to open restaurant in Allentown

SUV crashes through wall of Whitehall convenience store

SUV crashes through wall of Whitehall convenience store

Family seeks answers after man dies in York prison, organs sent to LV

Family seeks answers after man dies in York prison, organs sent to LV

Easton teachers to get $1,000 raises annually for 3 years with new contract

Easton teachers to get $1,000 raises annually for 3 years with new contract

Family of U.S. Army vet wants answers about his death in York

Family of U.S. Army vet wants answers about his death in York

Hundreds gather at SteelStacks to watch the U.S. Women's National Team's first World Cup game

Hundreds gather at SteelStacks to watch the U.S. Women's National Team's first World Cup game

Local leaders say they need more funding to complete transportation projects

Local leaders say they need more funding to complete transportation projects

Pickup truck hits utility pole in Moore Township

Pickup truck hits utility pole in Moore Township

Spontaneous combustion caused Palmer Township fire that displaced family of 5

Spontaneous combustion caused Palmer Township fire that displaced family of 5

Allentown planners extend approval for Center City skyscraper project

Allentown planners extend approval for Center City skyscraper project

Police search for possible 'peeping Tom' in Wilson

Police search for possible 'peeping Tom' in Wilson

Man arrested in connection with explosions to remain in prison until trial

Man arrested in connection with explosions to remain in prison until trial

Martin Guitar plans to build 200,000-square-foot warehouse off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley

Martin Guitar plans to build 200,000-square-foot warehouse off Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley

Developer pitches brewpub plan at vacant Neuweiler Brewery
69 News

Developer pitches brewpub plan at vacant Neuweiler Brewery

Mike Fleck transferred to West Virginia prison

Mike Fleck transferred to West Virginia prison

Senate passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Senate passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Coroner conducting next of kin search for 77-year-old Allentown man

Coroner conducting next of kin search for 77-year-old Allentown man

Slate Belt man arrested in connection with explosions to appear in court

Slate Belt man arrested in connection with explosions to appear in court

Lehigh Valley Soccerfest returns to SteelStacks

Lehigh Valley Soccerfest returns to SteelStacks

Whitehall-Coplay School Board approves an almost 5% tax increase

Whitehall-Coplay School Board approves an almost 5% tax increase

Whitehall Township Commissioners discuss renovations for municipal complex
69 News

Whitehall Township Commissioners discuss renovations for municipal complex

Upper Saucon completes agricultural land conservation agreement
69 News

Upper Saucon completes agricultural land conservation agreement

Sands name being erased from south Bethlehem

Sands name being erased from south Bethlehem

String of thefts being investigated at retirement facility: 'It's wrong on every level'
69 News

String of thefts being investigated at retirement facility: 'It's wrong on every level'

Security at Allentown middle school under microscope after reports of fights last week

Security at Allentown middle school under microscope after reports of fights last week

History's Headlines: Civil War piano man

History's Headlines: Civil War piano man

Allen High School seniors walk through halls of their old elementary schools

Allen High School seniors walk through halls of their old elementary schools

Sen. Casey urges extending WIC assistance for kids until age 6 to address preschool gap

Sen. Casey urges extending WIC assistance for kids until age 6 to address preschool gap

Emergency calls from Bethlehem now go to Nazareth

Emergency calls from Bethlehem now go to Nazareth

Latest research on Alzheimer's presented at DeSales University

Latest research on Alzheimer's presented at DeSales University

Allentown Housing Authority plans to sell downtown building, relocate residents

Allentown Housing Authority plans to sell downtown building, relocate residents

Easton-area man ordered to trial in death of Boyertown woman

Easton-area man ordered to trial in death of Boyertown woman

Police: Man shoves girlfriend down stairs, chokes her daughter
69 News

Police: Man shoves girlfriend down stairs, chokes her daughter

Man allegedly armed with an apple charged in Apple iPhone robbery
69 News

Man allegedly armed with an apple charged in Apple iPhone robbery

Lane restrictions in place for Allentown due to construction, replacement projects
69 News

Lane restrictions in place for Allentown due to construction, replacement projects

Phillips Pet Food employees donate more than $2k to animal rescue group

Phillips Pet Food employees donate more than $2k to animal rescue group

East Penn School district gets a new look

East Penn School district gets a new look

Chris Brown coming to PPL Center in September
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Chris Brown coming to PPL Center in September

Lehigh Valley Animal Save fights against farm animal abuse

Lehigh Valley Animal Save fights against farm animal abuse