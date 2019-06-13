Not everyone on board as some Allentown residents treat, feed sick foxes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Foxes are common in neighborhoods and in Allentown's west end.

The Tremont Garden Apartments complex recently put up a sign saying it had a licensed trapper to catch and kill any fox it catches, healthy or not. State law says all foxes trapped must be killed.

Because of this some area neighbors are treating and feeding the sick foxes but admit not everyone in the area are on board.

Allentown west enders Susan Fisher and Terry DeVito are injecting a medical mix into hardboiled eggs.

Fisher, a former wildlife specialist, says it's aimed at foxes recently seen with mange.

"This gets done every 5 days for 6-8 weeks so we can get full results and control the mange," she said.

For resident Lynne Robinson recent pictures of healthy west end foxes are overshadowed by this recent sign.

"Now is the worst time of year to do that because they have babies and without parents obviously babies are not going to live," Robinson said.

Robinson is part of the feeding and treating team but admits not everyone is happy about it and have let her know.

"They are worried about hurting their pets and themselves," she said.

Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in the Poconos gets daily calls from people concerned over neighborhood foxes.

"It is a legitimate concern because foxes could get rabies and other disease foxes can get," Uhler said.

However, Uhler says a rabid fox is rare and won't be out with her kits and the animals can actually be beneficial if people know how to live with them.

"Wonderful way to kill rodents that carry ticks and other diseases," she said.

Robinson is hopeful their work will change both the sick foxes and the minds of skeptics.

"Only thing we can do without trapping or killing them," she said.

Uhler says outdoor music, certain smells and light will move foxes from your property. Tremont Apartments did not return our calls for comment.

If a fox is acting aggressive Uhler says call the state game commission.