Notre Dame Green Pond considers other names for stadium
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - School officials are back to the drawing board for renaming Notre Dame Green Pond's stadium.
A naming ceremony was set for Friday before the Crusaders' opening football game, but it has been canceled, said Joe Kelly, chair of the Board of Directors.
In a letter, Kelly said Deacon Anthony Koury contacted the school's principal last week and asked that the high school stadium not be renamed for him.
Koury asked that the board consider other possible names, and the board agreed, the letter said.
Kelly does not elaborate on why Koury made the request or what other names are being considered.
