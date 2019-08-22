Number of passengers traveling through LVIA continues to soar this summer
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Last month, 94,298 passengers traveled through LVIA-a 23.44 percent increase from July '18-and the highest recorded total for July since 1999 (93,769).
This July marks 22 consecutive months of positive passenger growth dating back to October 2017.
By the numbers, Allegiant reported a total passenger increase of 35.5%, with United posting another strong month at 22.8%, followed by American up 19.9%, and Delta jumping 7.8%.
"It's been 20 years since ABE has experienced summer traffic numbers this high, and we continue to appreciate air travelers in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding communities that have chosen their neighborhood airport to takeoff out of town," said Thomas R. Stoudt, Executive Director, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police say cell phone photo helps authorities nab alleged robber
Bethlehem police said the teen held a steak knife to the victim's stomachRead More »
- Charter schools decline Allentown School District's request to accept reduction in tuition payments
- Number of passengers traveling through LVIA continues to soar this summer
- Allentown fairgoers can get in for $1 Tuesday by donating food items
- Salvation Army hands out free school supplies to Lehigh Valley families
- Estimate increases to revamp South Whitehall headquarters
- LVPC looks to the future with FutureLV
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Worker killed on the job in Reading; OSHA investigating
- Woman killed when train hits vehicle in South Heidelberg
- Man burned in apparent meth-making incident in Stroudsburg, police said
- Pottstown Borough Council, neighbors discuss future of Ricketts Center
- Updated Police say cell phone photo helps authorities nab alleged robber
- Updated Charter schools decline Allentown School District's request to accept reduction in tuition payments
- Updated Berks man dies after being rescued from burning home
- Updated Out and About: Enjoy films at festival, screenings
- Number of passengers traveling through LVIA continues to soar this summer
- Allentown fairgoers can get in for $1 Tuesday by donating food items