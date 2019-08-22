Number of passengers traveling through LVIA continues to soar this summer

69 News

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Last month, 94,298 passengers traveled through LVIA-a 23.44 percent increase from July '18-and the highest recorded total for July since 1999 (93,769).

This July marks 22 consecutive months of positive passenger growth dating back to October 2017.

By the numbers, Allegiant reported a total passenger increase of 35.5%, with United posting another strong month at 22.8%, followed by American up 19.9%, and Delta jumping 7.8%.

"It's been 20 years since ABE has experienced summer traffic numbers this high, and we continue to appreciate air travelers in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding communities that have chosen their neighborhood airport to takeoff out of town," said Thomas R. Stoudt, Executive Director, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.