Official: 2 fire company members hit by car at church festival in Northampton County

LOWER MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Two members of a fire company were hit by a car while directing traffic at a church festival in Northampton County, according to an official.

The crash happened early Saturday evening on the grounds of the St. Rocco's Festival in Martins Creek, Lower Mount Bethel Township.

The fire company members were directing vehicles where to park when they were hit by an elderly driver who stepped on the gas instead of the brake, according to David Larrison, chief of the Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt's Eddy Fire Company.

Both members were taken to the hospital by ambulance with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

A spokesman for state police said troopers were called to the scene to investigate. He said further details were unavailable at this time.