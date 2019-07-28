Official: Swimmer's body pulled from Delaware River in Northampton County

69 News

PORTLAND, Pa. - For the second time in as many days, a body is pulled from the water in Northampton County.

On Friday night, a man who officials said was out for a swim in the Bangor quarry was found dead after jumping into the water from a cliff.

Just 24 hours later, a water rescue in the Delaware River ended tragically when a man was found dead in the Portland area.

The 26-year-old man was pulled from the river just before 9 p.m. Saturday. A fire department official said he had been swimming before going under.

Rescue crews were called out to the river in the area of Slateford Road around 5 p.m.

Officials said at least six boats were sent out searching both banks of the river in the areas of Upper Mount Bethel Township and Portland in Northampton County, and Knowlton Township in Warren County.

Officials have yet to identify the man.