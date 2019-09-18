Officials break ground on future Air Products headquarters in Upper Macungie Township
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The future global headquarters of Air Products in Upper Macungie Township is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Air Products officials put their shovels in the dirt Wednesday for the company's future global headquarters in the same place they have called home the last 75 years-the Lehigh Valley.
Air Products is a $50 billion company that sells industrial gas in 50 countries.
Its new 50-acre headquarters in Upper Macungie Township will include a nine-story administration building, an R&D facility and a parking garage located near the intersection of Mill Creek Road and the Route 222 Bypass.
Company leaders say its focus is sustainability.
"This facility will be highly efficient, will include solar panels, green roofs, property insulation and will also include a state-of-the-art hydrogen fueling station to accommodate the hydrogen costs of the future," said Air Products CEO Seifi Ghasemi.
State Representative Gary Day says Air Products' new headquarters will provide an economic boost for the region.
"When you have global corporate headquarters in your area, that sends a message to the world that Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania is ready to do business with anybody," Day said.
Air Products has already began construction, moving 150,000 tons of earth.
The facility is set to open in two years.
