Officials continue investigating Lehigh County farm fire that killed thousands of hogs

Courtesy of Larry Neff

LYNN TWP., Pa. - Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire in two livestock barns that killed thousands of hogs at Billig Farms in Lynn Township.

Fire officials said they will return to the property Monday morning to continue their investigation.

Fire companies from Lehigh and Berks counties responded to the fire shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene, the first building had already burned down. The second building quickly went up in flames soon after.

Lynnport Community Fire Company officials said that each barn held roughly 2,000 pigs. Officials said none of the livestock inside survived.

The owner of the farm did not want to comment.

The State Police Fire Marshall is leading the investigation.

Officials said the DEP, Department of Agriculture and the owner decided to bury the pigs on the property.