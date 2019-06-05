Officials hope new translator devices will improve parent interaction in Allentown School District

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The case looks like something from a spy movie, but inside is a tool that Karim Brown, the parent liaison for the Allentown School District, hopes will improve parent interaction in schools.

"We know a lot of our families don't feel comfortable coming to a school for a program or event when there is not going to be someone there to interpret what's being said," Brown said.

Each school in the district will get 25 units of the Enersound R-120 digital receiver to help with translation during small group events.

The parent or guardian wears the receiver, and a translator sits in the room with another unit.

District officials say this cuts down on the embarrassment of asking for a translator. Plus, the district is seeing more parents in need of the service.

"We have over 67% of our population is Spanish, Latino, and also bilingual. English is their second language. We also have a large Arabic population," Brown said.

The Allentown district has been using the devices at the central office since November. The school board approved $54,000 to purchase additional units for each school in the district.

Parent groups say this will help eliminate the fear of attending meetings for some parents.

"I can only imagine the security that these parents feel knowing that they are getting the information as it is coming in," said Yahaira Washington, co-founder of the Allentown Parent Network.

The cases will be shipped out to all schools by the end of the week.