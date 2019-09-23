Officials: Person barricaded in home, Bethlehem Twp. road shut down

69 News

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police shut down a road in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County because of an apparent standoff.

Emergency dispatchers say they received a call for a person barricaded inside a home shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police sealed off the area around the 2500 block of 10th Street.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

Crews at the scene say state police were called to assist.

