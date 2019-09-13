Officials will distribute free nalaxone at 2 events in Lehigh Valley

Copyright 2019 CNN

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley officials will be distributing free medication designed to reverse opioid overdoses at two events scheduled in September.

The Allentown and Bethlehem Health Bureaus, along with Northampton and Lehigh County State Health Centers, will be providing free nalaxone as part of Governor Tom Wolf's Stop Overdoses in PA

initiative.

The naloxone distribution is scheduled for September 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and

September 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the state.

Nalaxone is used to reverse an overdose caused by an opioid by blocking the effects of opioids on the brain. It does not harm the person it is administered to.

The event will take place at the following locations in the Lehigh Valley:

Bethlehem Health Bureau, 10 E Church Street, Bethlehem

Allentown Health Bureau, 245 N. 6 th Street, Allentown

Northampton County State Health Center, 1600 Northampton Street, Easton

Lehigh County State Health Center, 3730 Lehigh Street (Suite 206), Whitehall

Additional information on Stop Overdoses Week and naloxone can be found on the state's website.