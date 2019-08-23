One lane of Hill to Hill Bridge in Bethlehem to be closed Saturday, Sunday morning
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's Streets Bureau will be working on the storm drains along the Hill to Hill Bridge this weekend.
The bridge's northbound right lane will be closed Saturday and Sunday between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.
