One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - It was an emotional farewell on Sunday as one of the oldest churches in Lehigh County closed its doors for good amid plans to convert the building into an Islamic worship center.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Catasauqua is no more after being open for 167 years.

69 News attended Sunday morning's final service. There was a lot of raw emotion and even though the congregation knew this day was coming for years, church members say nothing could have prepared them for this.

"Just like you know somebody's dying, you're never prepared until they take their last breath," said Leonard Witt, Vice President of St. Paul's Church Council.



Bishop Samuel Zeiser of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod addressed the church members. He said in his 11 years he had never been a part of a service like Sunday's.

"I came here with a deep respect for the people who are a part of this congregation and even deeper respect for the ministry that they did," said the Bishop.

Despite a packed house Sunday, decades of debt and a dwindling membership forced St. Paul's to close.

"To be honest with you, if we would've had this many people in the pews every Sunday we wouldn't be here," said Witt.

"I am heartbroken. I'm sad," said longtime church member Kay Muehlberger.

​Muehlberger has lived across the street from St. Paul's her whole life. She grew up in the church and both of her parents worked there for years. She says Sunday's service was as tough as anything she has had to sit through.

"Trying to sing the last hymn. It wasn't the last hymn for today. It was the last hymn for St. Paul's," said Muehlberger.

​And perhaps the last Christian hymn ever to be sang in the building. Church leaders said the property is in the process of being sold to a Muslim organization which plans to transform the building into a mosque.

"I think it'll be a very, very good thing for the community if the community will accept them and that's my greatest fear," said Witt.



Witt does not think the new owners will have an issue with membership.

"They seem to draw people from all over. They bring people into town," said Witt.

Witt also believes the new owners should be accepted because both religions have one major thing in common.

"They believe in God," Witt said.

Church officials hope the sale goes through by the end of the month. As for some of St. Paul's remaining congregants, they will attend nearby Holy Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church.



