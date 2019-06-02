Lehigh Valley

One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 05:26 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 06:41 PM EDT

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - It was an emotional farewell on Sunday as one of the oldest churches in Lehigh County closed its doors for good amid plans to convert the building into an Islamic worship center. 

 

St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Catasauqua is no more after being open for 167 years.

 

69 News attended Sunday morning's final service. There was a lot of raw emotion and even though the congregation knew this day was coming for years, church members say nothing could have prepared them for this.

 

"Just like you know somebody's dying, you're never prepared until they take their last breath," said Leonard Witt, Vice President of St. Paul's Church Council.


Bishop Samuel Zeiser of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod addressed the church members. He said in his 11 years he had never been a part of a service like Sunday's.

 

"I came here with a deep respect for the people who are a part of this congregation and even deeper respect for the ministry that they did," said the Bishop.

 

Despite a packed house Sunday, decades of debt and a dwindling membership forced St. Paul's to close.

 

"To be honest with you, if we would've had this many people in the pews every Sunday we wouldn't be here," said Witt.

 

"I am heartbroken. I'm sad," said longtime church member Kay Muehlberger.

 

Muehlberger has lived across the street from St. Paul's her whole life. She grew up in the church and both of her parents worked there for years. She says Sunday's service was as tough as anything she has had to sit through.

 

"Trying to sing the last hymn. It wasn't the last hymn for today. It was the last hymn for St. Paul's," said Muehlberger.

 

​And perhaps the last Christian hymn ever to be sang in the building. Church leaders said the property is in the process of being sold to a Muslim organization which plans to transform the building into a mosque.

 

"I think it'll be a very, very good thing for the community if the community will accept them and that's my greatest fear," said Witt.


Witt does not think the new owners will have an issue with membership.

 

"They seem to draw people from all over. They bring people into town," said Witt.

 

Witt also believes the new owners should be accepted because both religions have one major thing in common.

 

"They believe in God," Witt said.

 

Church officials hope the sale goes through by the end of the month. As for some of St. Paul's remaining congregants, they will attend nearby Holy Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church.


"I am heartbroken. I'm sad. I wish we were still gonna be here next Sunday," said Muehlberger.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

07:46 PM

  • W 8 mph
  • 26°
  • 50%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Prosecutors seek 40 years in prison for admitted child molester

Prosecutors seek 40 years in prison for admitted child molester

Harry C. Trexler Trust awards grants to Lehigh County charities, City of Allentown
69 News

Harry C. Trexler Trust awards grants to Lehigh County charities, City of Allentown

Man accused of firing his gun outside Allentown nightclub headed to trial

Man accused of firing his gun outside Allentown nightclub headed to trial

Step Outdoors festival offers fun for all ages at SteelStacks

Step Outdoors festival offers fun for all ages at SteelStacks

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
Alex Wong/Getty Images

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan

LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan

BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training

BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training

Crews called out to smoky vehicle fire on Route 22 near Fullerton
69 News

Crews called out to smoky vehicle fire on Route 22 near Fullerton

Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals

Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals

Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday

Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday

Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students

Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students

Hail hammers car dealerships, causing up to $1 million in damage

Hail hammers car dealerships, causing up to $1 million in damage

Northampton man charged after allegedly firing out car window

Northampton man charged after allegedly firing out car window

Dorney Park to pull personalized rifle bullet item from gift shops after social media complaint

Dorney Park to pull personalized rifle bullet item from gift shops after social media complaint

Local spelling bee champion still in running for Scripps National Spelling Bee crown
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Local spelling bee champion still in running for Scripps National Spelling Bee crown

EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
69 News

EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says

3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown

3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown

Citizens, activists, lawmakers discuss redistricting in Pennsylvania

Citizens, activists, lawmakers discuss redistricting in Pennsylvania

Prison inmate allegedly tries to convince victim against testifying

Prison inmate allegedly tries to convince victim against testifying

Wanted woman allegedly assaults arresting officer
MGN

Wanted woman allegedly assaults arresting officer

Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home

Wind Creek finally owns the Sands, and now they're looking for a partner

Wind Creek finally owns the Sands, and now they're looking for a partner

Pigs split doubleheader, Haseley shines in debut

Pigs split doubleheader, Haseley shines in debut

Lafayette College's 'Green Move Out' program helps Easton-area community organizations
69 News

Lafayette College's 'Green Move Out' program helps Easton-area community organizations

Hail hammers Lehigh County, giving scare to some residents
69 News

Hail hammers Lehigh County, giving scare to some residents

Emeril Lagasse will give cooking demonstration at Lehigh Valley Food and Wine Festival

Emeril Lagasse will give cooking demonstration at Lehigh Valley Food and Wine Festival

Phillies promote outfield prospect Haseley to Triple-A

Phillies promote outfield prospect Haseley to Triple-A

Fundraiser held in Allentown for professional wrestler battling liver cancer

Fundraiser held in Allentown for professional wrestler battling liver cancer

New PPL Plaza owners detail plans for property improvements

New PPL Plaza owners detail plans for property improvements

PHOTOS: Hail in Lehigh Valley
Bob

PHOTOS: Hail in Lehigh Valley

Police: Man crawls through window, assaults woman

Police: Man crawls through window, assaults woman

Easton Area School Board approves budget with 1.9% tax increase

Easton Area School Board approves budget with 1.9% tax increase

More questions than answers on Allen Township infiltration issues

More questions than answers on Allen Township infiltration issues

Palmer Township to expand hours at Berks Street yard-waste center
69 News

Palmer Township to expand hours at Berks Street yard-waste center

PennDOT to replace three bridges on Route 248 in Northampton County
69 News

PennDOT to replace three bridges on Route 248 in Northampton County

Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man

Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man

Allentown School Board considering 3.5% tax hike

Allentown School Board considering 3.5% tax hike

Local LGBT community center joins national lawsuit against the Trump administration

Local LGBT community center joins national lawsuit against the Trump administration

5 injured after rollover crash in Moore Township
Bob Dremock

5 injured after rollover crash in Moore Township

Police allege driver flees sobriety checkpoint, hits officer
Pixabay

Police allege driver flees sobriety checkpoint, hits officer

Seth Mull, accused of promoting prostitution from behind bars, is headed to trial

Seth Mull, accused of promoting prostitution from behind bars, is headed to trial

Coplay standoff suspect accused of pointing rifle at officer facing assault charges
69 News

Coplay standoff suspect accused of pointing rifle at officer facing assault charges

Jay Leno coming to the Sands Bethlehem

Jay Leno coming to the Sands Bethlehem

2 facing heroin charges after early-morning raid in downtown Easton

2 facing heroin charges after early-morning raid in downtown Easton

Saucon Creek Arts Festival to draw crowds in Hellertown

Saucon Creek Arts Festival to draw crowds in Hellertown

Slate Belt cops injured in crash with suspected drunk driver

Slate Belt cops injured in crash with suspected drunk driver

Bob Hope impersonator, other performers entertain at Pennsylvania Music and Arts Celebration

Bob Hope impersonator, other performers entertain at Pennsylvania Music and Arts Celebration

Northampton County man pays tribute to fallen service members by playing Taps at 5 cemeteries

Northampton County man pays tribute to fallen service members by playing Taps at 5 cemeteries

History's Headlines: First Flight

History's Headlines: First Flight

War Monument Park additions completed in time for Memorial Day in West Easton

War Monument Park additions completed in time for Memorial Day in West Easton